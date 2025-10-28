A South African man explained that teaching salaries in China depend on a few factors

A South African man teaching in China has given people important information about what teachers can actually earn in the country. Content creator Muna Chriss, who regularly posts videos about teaching in China, posted a clip on 7 October 2025, breaking down the salary situation for TEFL teachers.

In the video, he gets straight to the point. He states that there isn't a specific salary he can say all teachers get paid in China. It depends on how someone negotiates their contract and which school they work for.

He explains there are three, maybe four, types of schools in China: kindergartens, private schools, public schools, and universities. There used to be training centres as well, but those have been shut down, which made it harder for people to find jobs. Different types of schools pay different amounts.

If someone wants to work at a university, they should know they'll get more holidays, fewer working hours, but less money. Kindergartens offer more money but fewer holidays. Private schools give more money but come with more pressure, though they also offer more holidays.

He ended by stating that it really depends on which type of school someone chooses to work for.

Netizens react to teaching salary info

TikTok users flooded the comments section with questions about the teaching position in China:

@Mr Nkothana asked:

"Yours is where, and how much?"

@zethu k questioned:

"I got a question, so if you have a Diploma in ECD, can you get a job there, or do you need a Bachelor's degree?"

@iam_peachess shared:

"Also, do you have to work the long hours everyone is talking about? Like knocking off at 9 pm?"

@Zull said:

"French teacher in Kenya."

@buddy commented:

"You could give a range though🤦🏾‍♂."

@ondekaimani04 added:

"My documents are apostilled and ready.I am failing to get a job 😭😭😭."

What teachers earn in China

Muna Chriss shared how TEFL teachers' salaries can change on his TikTok page @muna_chriss, where he regularly posts tips and advice about teaching in China and living there. His explanation shows how teaching salaries vary based on multiple factors.

According to the International TEFL Academy, if you teach English in China, you can earn between $1,200 and $2,800 (R20,000 to R43,000) a month, and most schools give you free housing. Since living costs are fairly low, many teachers manage to save a large portion of their salaries. Salaries depend on where you teach as well, your experience and whether you have a degree or a TEFL certificate. Some schools even pay for your flight or include health insurance and vacation time.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

