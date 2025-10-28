“Explore It on a Budget”: Woman Shows Affordable Activities in Mpumalanga

A South African woman named Piwe, who often posts travel content online, shared how people could explore Mpumalanga on a budget

Piwe and her friends participated in two activities at Graskop Gorge, which she felt didn't break the bank

Many local social media users were intrigued after seeing what the northeastern province had to offer

A South African travel enthusiast shared the affordable activities to enjoy in Mpumalanga.

A local travel content creator named Piwe shared the cost and itinerary for her trip to Mpumalanga. The budget-friendly activities left many people online wanting to try them for themselves.

On 6 August, 2025, Piwe shared that she and her friends explored the tourist attraction, Graskop Gorge, writing:

"If you’re looking for exciting things to do without breaking the bank, this is how you can explore it on a budget."

While the Gorge offers a variety of activities, the group decided to try two: ziplining (R265 per person) and the Lift Forest Walk (R190 for adults, and R130 for children).

The travel enthusiast noted:

"You also have to pay an entrance fee to the gorge, which costs R70 for adults and R35 for kids."

Piwe added that there are also magnificent views to behold and restaurants to sit at and enjoy after the activities.

South Africans comment on the Mpumalanga trip

Several local members of the online community gathered in the comment section, sharing their experiences of the activities in the province or stating how they wished to travel to the location. Others commented on the affordability and wondered about additional costs.

Some people loved the look of the Mpumalanga trip.

@desery39, who had been to Graskop Gorge before, stated to the public:

"The Gorge was so much fun and so beautiful when I went with all my brothers and family. So I recommend trying it out, too."

@keamogetswekai told the young traveller:

"You are living my life."

An excited @monesha_mara exclaimed:

"Packing my bags again because I'm sold!"

@miss_lulu15 shared their opinion:

"Mpumalanga is nothing but expensive. Your budget must be good if you are planning on travelling anywhere, especially anywhere in Mpumalanga after Badplaas, going to Hoedspruit. But affordability is just really about what you can afford."

A concerned @shellington_p wrote:

"I'm going to Mpumalanga in a week, and I'm starting to become nervous. My budget is only R8 000 for me, my girl, and our kid."

Piwe replied to the TikTok user:

"Don’t worry at all! That R8 000 is more than enough for the three of you! There’s affordable accommodation from R450 per night in Graskop or Hazyview. For activities, you don’t have to do everything, but here are my top recommendations for affordable activities under R100: Lisbon Falls, R25 per adult, God's Window, R25 per adult, and Bourkes Luck Potholes, R75 per adult."

