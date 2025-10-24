A woman shared before and after scenes showing how she went from 86kg to 78kg

The woman invited people to join her plan, which helped her lose eight kg in two weeks

Social media users flooded the comments wanting to know when the detox challenge starts

A young woman showed off her toned body and went viral.



A woman posted a video on 25 March 2025, showing off the results of her weight loss journey, and people couldn't stop asking questions about her methods. In the video, she showed a before scene of herself when she weighed 86kg and then an after scene showing how she looked at 78kg. The difference was pretty clear, and her hourglass figure really stood out in the after scene.

The video was part of showing the results of a detox process that she started, and she told people in the caption that this is how she managed to lose eight kgs. @n.luminous didn't just post the transformation and leave everyone hanging, though. She actually invited other people to join her programme if they wanted to try the same detox plan that worked for her.

The post got a lot of attention because people were genuinely interested in what she did to get those results. Her hourglass shape was the main thing everyone kept talking about in the comments, with loads of people asking how they could sign up for the detox programme too.

A young woman shared a video showing how she lost eight kilos.



Mzansi reacts to the weight loss video

TikTok users were quick to show interest in content creator @n.luminous's weight loss process, with many asking how they could join her detox challenge.

@nathi wrote:

"Joining ☺️"

@ms.s asked:

"When does it start, please?"

@blossomboomdistributor congratulated her:

"Amazing results, congratulations!"

@glamlashesstudio wanted to know:

"I am in Namibia, how do I join, dear?"

@meikiekoboyankwe3 simply said:

"I'm interested."

What is fascinating about an hourglass figure

According to experts on Psychology Today, the hourglass figure isn't actually a sign of fertility and health like many people used to think. Research by UCSB anthropologists Steve Gaulin and William Lassek found that women with a bit more body fat are actually healthier and more fertile, even when that fat is stored in their tummy area.

The reason why the hourglass figure is something every woman wants is that the narrow waist compared to wider hips is actually a signal of mature youth. This body shape shows up in women in their early teens when they reach puberty. Younger girls have much narrower hips compared to their waists, and older women have wider hips but also more fat around the waist, especially after having children. The bottom line is that women with an hourglass figure look younger.

Disclaimer: This detox plan is not medically approved. A quick weight loss can have health risks, so consult a doctor before starting any detox or diet program.

