South African singer Nkosazana Daughter can't help but show off her slimmer figure

This was after her dramatic weight loss, which has been a recurring conversation on social media. However, fans are loving the transformation

Her online supporters have given her new look a massive thumbs up; meanwhile, the speculation surrounding her weight loss is mounting

Singer Nkosazana Daughter posted a video of herself dancing on TikTok. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Nkosazana Daughter showed off her slimmer figure after losing weight.

The Amapiano singer, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, took to her TikTok page on 17 October 2025 to share another dance video showcasing her incredible transformation.

She danced to Focalistic and the Major League DJZ's 2019 hit NdiKuze featuring Moonchild Sanelly, which was recently revived in a now-viral dance challenge that Nkosazana joined.

"These dance challenges are hard!"

She wore green leggings, a cropped black T-shirt and her signature locks, dancing barefoot in front of a staircase.

After being the subject of body-shaming on social media, Nkosazana completely silenced the critics by committing to her weight loss journey, with results that have been phenomenal.

Nkosazana Daughter showed off her slimmer figure after losing weight. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Fans celebrated her incredible transformation, but speculation about how the singer lost that much weight continued to grow.

Further fueling the rumours was the search bar tag, "Ozempic body meaning," suggesting that users may have linked Nkosazana's weight loss to the famous medication.

While the singer has yet to address the rumours, there is ample evidence of her exercising on social media, including a video of her running.

Reactions to her weight loss have been mixed, with online users not holding back on their feedback.

Briefly News reached out to Nkosazana for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Watch Nkosazana Daughter's video below.

Social media reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss

Fans praised Nkosazana and admired her new physique.

Mpho said:

"She looks so good!"

Ngoako was in awe:

"You are so beautiful."

FancyFace wrote:

Yho, this girl is gorgeous, yeses! The body and face card!"

Phumla posted:

"I don't know how many times I've watched this, but wow, you are so beautiful."

Online users speculated about Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Meanwhile, others hinted that the singer had undergone weight loss treatment.

This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has been accused of using other methods to lose weight. Even the Major League DJZ and DJ Shimza were said to have used Ozempic to shed weight, although they've neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Aseko Ase Nomaqumba said:

"Gastric sleeve results are always fire."

ANELISA speculated:

She has removed the BBL, and she is beautiful now."

Snejobe said:

"You're beautiful, Nana. Even if you used Ozembic, you still look stunning."

Zulu posted:

"That Ozempic is fast. You'd need to take it before December."

