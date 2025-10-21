South African content creator Lungile Thabethe celebrated a major personal milestone

The influencer and mother posted pictures after collecting her stunning new car, and her peers couldn't help but celebrate her achievement

Meanwhile, the tone was different on Twitter (X) as online users debated Lungile's source of income

Beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe was overwhelmed with pride after buying a stunning new car. Images: lungilethabethe

South African beauty influencer Lungile Thabethe is the proud owner of a sleek new car, and she couldn't wait to show it off.

On Monday, 20 October 2025, the content creator shared one of her best content pieces yet when she arrived at a Sandton dealership to pick up her stunning Range Rover Evoque.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one posted pictures of her new ride and videos capturing her excitement about her big girl purchase.

In her caption, Lungile celebrated her growth and achieving her goals through focus and leaning on faith.

"Every season has its rewards — this one to myself feels like a quiet reminder that faith, focus, and softness can build beautiful things. #EvoqueEnergy #NewKeys"

Pictures on her Instagram previously showed her driving a Mercedes-Benz, making this new ride a clear and dramatic glow-up.

Influencer and content creator Lungile Thabethe celebrated buying a multi-million-rand Range Rover Evoque. Image: lungilethabethe

The news follows the announcement of Lungile placing her newly renovated house on the market after her breakup with DJ Speedsta.

Her sleek new purchase, valued at over R1.1 million, marks a new chapter in her life, one her supporters are looking forward to.

See the multi-million-rand ride below.

Lungile Thabethe's car breaks the internet

Celebrity friends took to the comment section to celebrate Lungile Thabethe's incredible achievement.

Lungile's sister and fellow content creator Ayanda Thabethe said:

"I’m so proud of you, my angel! What a smoke show!"

South African musician DJ Zinhle requested:

"Come pick me up! Congratulations!"

TV presenter Khanya Mkangisa, who owns a similar model, celebrated:

"Twinning! She’s perfect, congratulations!"

Meanwhile, on Twitter (X), online users debated how the influencer could afford the multi-million-rand car. Some questioned whether the income from her roles as a Content Creator, Beauty Entrepreneur, and Interior Designer (as per her LinkedIn profile) could support such a purchase.

Swelabelusi asked:

"How many faces do you gotta do to afford this?"

agobakwe_m was shocked:

"I didn’t know makeup artists make that much money."

Sir_Lloyds wasn't buying it:

"Not possible. Not even hating. MUA don’t make this much money, even for a movie gig."

Lungile Thabethe's purchase of a Range Rover Evoque sparked mixed reactions online. Image: lungilethabethe

On the other hand, some users believe Lungile is performing a revenge glow-up against her ex. This involves a dramatic, public and positive transformation in looks, career, or lifestyle aimed at showing exes what they lost.

LitSego said:

"Doing better than you Olympics."

DaisyLerato wrote:

"The urge to be successful in seven business days after a break up."

mandymatsinhe advised:

"You know, once a man shames you publicly, just chill and be a submarine. Take your L privately and don’t try to prove that you’re ok."

