An Eastern Cape woman shared a heartwarming video celebrating her grandmother's 90th birthday

The video shows the gogo dancing to Brenda Fassie's 'Weekend Special' at her party

Social media users flooded the comments expressing their hopes of living to such an age

An Eastern Cape woman celebrated her gogo's 90th birthday party. Images: @bellinda.nkonyakazikwinana

An Eastern Cape woman has warmed hearts across South Africa after sharing a video celebrating her grandmother's 90th birthday. The clip, posted on 12 October 2025, shows the grandmother celebrating her milestone birthday with close friends and family.

The video was captioned:

"Happy 90th birthday, my dearest granny. Cheers to nine decades of wisdom and grace. I am so blessed to have met you in my life. I love you so much 💓 Such a fresh and energetic soul, and still fresh as you can see her dancing 🥰"

The party was decorated in green, white, and gold colours, with a beautiful three-tiered cake displayed on a table in front of her. There's also a lovely chaise behind her where she is supposed to sit.

Everyone at the party is standing and dancing to Brenda Fassie's Weekend Special, creating a joyful atmosphere. The gogo herself is seen dancing along, showing that at 90 years old, she's still energetic and full of life. The woman who posted the video expresses her gratitude for getting to spend so much time with her grandmother and shares her love and admiration for her gogo.

Turning 90 is quite a huge accomplishment, as many people don't get to reach such an age. For the family, it's a celebratory moment that shows the importance of cherishing the time they have with their loved ones.

An Eastern Cape woman shared a video of her gogo celebrating her birthday after turning 90. Images: @bellinda.nkonyakazikwinana

Mzansi reacts to the gogo's milestone

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of hope, inspiration, and prayers for longevity after watching the video.

@sega_mavurayi joked:

"I feel embarrassed... Starting tomorrow, no pap 'n vleis, no fish and chips, no more mala mogodu, no sugar, but it's back to the gym."

@prudence_nqobile_khanyile prayed:

"May this type of longevity locate me in Jesus' name 🙌."

@msonza_nomonde_nxelana wrote:

"90 years, but you can't say she looks young, like 65. God bless you❤️❤️❤️."

@makhosi_g_goliath said:

"So beautiful. I see myself at 90 here by God's grace."

@lony_shikwambi added:

"She conquered it all, hope she remained strong, she gives hope. Happy Birthday, mummy, mother of the rainbow nation, with many more years to come, we are blessed."

Life expectancy in South Africa

Content creator @bellinda.nkonyakazikwinana shared the video to celebrate her grandmother's 90th birthday and to show her gratitude for the time they've spent together.

According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa's current population is just over 63 million as of 2023, with a population growth rate of 1.3%. Life expectancy at birth has improved by 4.38 years, from 57.1 years in 2000 to 61.5 years in 2021, according to the World Health Organisation..

The highest population by age in South Africa is 30 to 34 for both males and females, with the lowest being people who are 85 and older, so this makes the woman's grandmother turning 90 quite a celebratory feat, as she's part of the lowest population demographic for adults in South Africa.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

