A woman shared a heartwarming TikTok video of two graduates visiting their family in their graduation attire

A gogo seen in the clip is visibly overcome with emotion and received a warm embrace from the two graduates

People on the internet felt the emotions and expressed their feelings in the comments while also sending congratulatory messages

A grandmother was overcome with emotions after seeing the graduates in her family.

Source: TikTok

Heartstrings were pulled when a woman shared a comforting clip of a grandmother who was brought to tears after seeing her familial graduate. Internet users congratulated the young man and shared how touched they were to see the tears flow.

TikTok user Ayesha Khuele took to her account on 5 October, 2025 and uploaded a video of two graduates, male and female, visiting family members in their regalia. While the relations are unknown, the male graduate seemed to have a connection with the gogo, as Ayesha wrote:

"Ishmael has a story that doesn’t need to be said with words. His graduation is a testament to God’s grace and love. The emotions here are tears of joy. You know those unbelievable moments. I pray Allah grants you the best of the best. To our grandmother, nani ma. May God reward you with more years to see him shine on. Ngoana, Mme!"

In the comment section, Ayesha told a TikTok user that the young man graduated from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, a private university with a presence across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Emotional gogo warms Mzansi's hearts

After seeing how emotional the gogo was, several local members of the online community confessed to feeling emotional themselves after watching the heartwarming video.

People online felt the grandmother's love for the graduates. Image: Nastasic

Source: Getty Images

@thatororisang said in the comments:

"I'm crying, wishing my grandma was alive to see me in my graduation gown. Congratulations, bro."

@lesymalerato remarked under the post:

"Why am I being emotional? All I can say is that may we all never forget where we come from because that's where real love and blessings come from."

@tlatsi_012 told people on the internet:

"You can see what this family went through taking this young man to school. May God protect and shield him against bad people."

@lovedeliaadams shared with Ishmael:

"So deep for us who understand. May God open only good doors while they are still alive, bro."

After watching the video, a hopeful @deronfavourbaloyi commented:

"If it happens, and I graduate again, I need to give my mom this hug because this journey of my second degree was difficult."

@glamoro4 wrote to the public:

"Strangers are making me cry. Guys, take your books, please. This is the ultimate goal; tears of joy. Pride in their parents' hearts, or is this too much to ask?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

