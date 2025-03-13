A flight paramedic graduate shared a touching video showing her special way of honouring her grandmother during her graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg

In the heartwarming clip, the content creator @tee_laceintimates places her graduation cap on her grandmother's head as they pose for photos, showcasing their beautiful bond

The emotional moment resonated with South Africans who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, with many sharing how the video brought them to tears

A flight paramedic graduate's touching gesture to her grandmother during her graduation ceremony has captured the hearts of many South Africans on social media.

Content creator @tee_laceintimates, who recently graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a qualification in Emergency Medical Care, shared a beautiful moment between herself and her grandmother on TikTok. The video shows the graduate emerging from the graduation hall with her grandmother by her side, but instead of keeping her graduation cap, she places it on her grandmother's head as they pose for photos together.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

A tribute to her supporting gogo

The heartwarming video displays the pride and joy shared between the graduate and her grandmother. As they pose for pictures with beaming smiles, it's clear that this moment represents more than just academic achievement—it symbolizes family support and intergenerational pride.

The graduate, who has documented her journey studying Emergency Medical Care at UJ on her TikTok account, will now be eligible to register as a paramedic or Emergency Care Practitioner with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Graduates of this program are trained to provide primary emergency care and critical care interventions to people needing urgent medical attention.

SA showers graduate with praise

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with South Africans expressing their admiration for the touching tribute:

@sibongilemthabela5 asked:

"Congratulations! Is the hall far from the parking lot?"

@Nomty-Mvula, the creator, responded with gratitude:

"Yes, it's far and @UJofficial, they were so kind, they took my grandmother with a wheelchair from the gate to the venue back! Bigups to them!🥰🥰🥰"

@Mphoow gushed:

"There's nothing beautiful than making your parents proud and putting a smile on their faces because of your hard work 😊Congratulations and continue making her proud 🥰😘"

@Minky shared her own heartbreaking experience:

"So wish my grandma was still here, imagine a person raising you until grade 12 and dies on the final results day.😭😭🕯️"

@KetseletsoRSA commented with beautiful words:

"You, my dear, are your ancestors' dream come true. Your mother's answered prayers. Congratulations 🎊"

@nzwaks_dikela expressed how emotional the video made them:

"😭😭😭😭😭 This made me cry. Well done girl. May the job you are looking for locate you. More blessings upon you and make her proud. Congrats!"

