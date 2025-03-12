A woman celebrated her impressive achievement of being the first graduate in the family, to which Mzansi applauded

The lady shared a video of herself in her cap and gown and stated that she was breaking generational curses

South Africans across the internet showered the woman in praise and applauded her for her impressive and wonderful achievement

A happy lady was proud of being the first graduate in her family, and Mzansi applauded her accomplishment of breaking a generational curse. Images: siskhilibo

Source: TikTok

South Africans love a good come-up story and this one is no different. A proud lady shared that she was the first of her family to be a graduate and that she was breaking generational curses. South Africans couldn't help but be proud of such a woman.

Moving on up

TikTok user siskhilibo shared her achievement online with a caption on the video that read:

"POV: You broke a generational curse and you are the first graduate in your family."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The happy woman shared multiple videos of her graduation day on TikTok because of how proud she was of her achievement. One clip shows her walking down a hall to accept her degree.

See the clip below:

Education as a means to escape

Education is a sensitive and serious topic to talk about in South Africa. The country has many issues regarding the quality of its education and how many people actually attend school. According to Codera Analytics, South Africa has a low graduation rate within its universities, with only an average of 17% across higher education institutions.

South Africa has several issues regarding education. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The low graduation rate means that walking across the stage in a cap and gown is an achievement to remember. What makes the education landscape even more dire is the pass rate within secondary schools. According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the real matric pass rate in Mzansi is 55.3%.

South Africans were jumping for joy for the lady and had nothing but positive words to share.

Read the comments below:

MkabayiKaZwane said:

"I don't know the lyrics 😭 Bathong May is just around the corner 🥺 Congratulations mama❤️"

Lerato mentioned:

"Breaking generational curses creating generational wealth 🤭"

Njabulo Maseko commented:

"Congratulations 😌🥺 Oh my God. This is so beautiful 🔥❤️"

Pumpkin acid posted:

"Congratulations stranger 🥳🥰 I wish you success in your future endeavours much love ❤️"

Luh Black said:

"Congratulations 🎉👏❤️ Hope you become more successful in life🎉🔥"

Aphelele Majozi🖤 mentioned:

"So proud of you chomam❤️ Congratulations mnganam 🥳"

successful shared:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊 My dream every night 😭"

hannah commented:

"It feels good to break this🥰"

Pamela Samson 🎀 posted:

"I'm so happy for you stranger ❤️"

More education stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Boni from the TikTok account Lifereset with Boni (who is known to show payslips from different occupations) shared with social media users what a KwaZulu-Natal Departmental Head with five years of experience looked forward to at the end of every month.

previously reported that Boni from the TikTok account Lifereset with Boni (who is known to show payslips from different occupations) shared with social media users what a KwaZulu-Natal Departmental Head with five years of experience looked forward to at the end of every month. South African media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni recently celebrated his first anniversary since bagging his radiology degree.

One such Grade 12 senior certificate holder, under the TikTok handle @papascofferia, was overjoyed to receive the exciting news that she had been accepted at her dream university in the Mother City.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News