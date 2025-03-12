A lady shared the long journey of transforming her humble home into a four-room house in a clip that Mzansi found inspirational

The woman showed how the journey had many steps along the way, including fixing up the inside of the current building

People across South Africa congratulated the woman for her achievement and had nothing but positivity to share

A woman left SA feeling inspired after transforming her house into a four-room home.

Source: TikTok

Extending or building a family home is the dream of many South Africans who wish to live a better life. One woman inspired Mzansi after she posted a clip of transforming her humble home into a four-room one.

Planting seeds of growth

TikTokker neo.shale.paka posted a two-minute video showing the journey of building the extra rooms for her home. The beginning of the video takes place in 2023 and shows the small home on a large plot of land. The lady takes a stroll around the home to show what condition it is currently in. The clip then shows the yard being cleared of grass for further construction.

See the clip below:

Rome wasn't built in a day

After the ground was cleared, the inside of the small home needed some repairs. The roof was stripped to make way for the new expansion. Additionally, the walls were re-painted orange as well. The property wasn't the only addition, a wall was constructed to house the home and its extension.

The woman was happy with how her home was going. Image: Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

As the clip progresses, so does the construction of the home. The bedroom has been redone and the outside has been repainted to a fresh grey colour. A fence has been placed at the front of the house, with some new tiles being laid at the entrance of it. The construction of the extension went underway and is still to be completed.

South Africans applauded the lady for her hard work and congratulated her on the achievement.

Read the comments below:

Spokie said:

"Love this type of content 💖💖🌸 Congratulations stranger happy for you💃🏻"

Molokobaby mentioned:

"🥰🥰I have never been so happy for a stranger 🥰"

Olonange1813 commented:

"Look @ me liking the video before I even see it... The Lord is good."

Lelo posted:

"Congratulations stranger ❤ I’m super proud of you."

Poloko Ntamehlo shared:

"This just made me so happy ♥️"

KC said:

"Congratulations, I'm happy ngathi eyami."

TT mentioned:

"Congratulations cc thats my daily prayer 🥺"

Moleboheng Matsoso commented:

"Proud moment I'm happy for you love waka."

