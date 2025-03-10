A 21-year-old woman received the surprise of her life when she received a car valued at R450,000 from her parents

The gift was for her birthday, and was a massive and fancy looking SUV with a big bow placed on top of it

Netizens across Mzansi were happy for the young women and some cracked jokes about how they wish their parents were theirs

A 21-year-old lady cried tears of joy when she was gifted a R450,000 car for her birthday. Images: thoko_kopana

Source: TikTok

A 21st birthday is a special occasion for many people, as it is deemed a rite of passage into adulthood for most. One 21-year-old had the most spectacular birthday when she was gifted a brand new SUV priced at R450,000 from her parents.

Spoiled rotten

TikTokker thoko_kopana shared the clip of the woman who was surprised by the whole experience. What shocked netizens even more was that the car was a fancy looking Jetour, a hot new brand of Chinese SUVs making waves in South Africa. The lady and her parents shared a touching moment before she sat down in the car.

Watch the story below:

The gift that keeps on giving

Another clip shows just how grateful she is to receive such a git. It shows her crying and being embraced by her mom and what seems to be another family member. A car is a massively impressive gift in a country like South Africa. Most people find it incredibly difficult to commute because of the haphazard and dysfunctional public transportation system.

Taxi's are the most popular form of transport outside private cars. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

According to ScienceDirect, 16 million commuters in South Africa use approximately 283,000 minibus taxis daily, making up for almost half of all commuters in the country.

South Africans were overjoyed for the young lady and some jokingly wished that her parents were theirs.

Read the comments below:

NatureKeem6 said:

'When I post this on WhatsApp status saying "other kids parents are amazing" then I'm wrong and comparing them😭😭'

nanagirl mentioned:

"Woooowww may this favour locate me to bless my kids... It's beautiful llala💕💕"

PhorozaM commented:

"Wish I could be gifted this as my 40th birthday 😭🥰. Congratulations Dear I'll come for a test drive 💃"

Lesegomlangeni posted:

"She deserve it ♥️ Congratulations baby girl you are the sweetest."

Victor Kopana stated:

"She was Surprised indeed 😁"

Ntombi Molefe said:

"This will be me in 18 years. Congratulations and may you create pleasant memories on the road."

Jermainy_taylor31 mentioned:

'On my way to show my mother on some" look at what your mates are doing"😭'

Wisane Justice asked:

"🤔Don't they need another child? I'm available."

Briefly News previously reported that a 106-year-old, soon-to-be 107 granny was seen walking and dancing effortlessly, looking much younger than her age.

A petrol attendant and content creator shared a glimpse of his well-kept one-room flat, showcasing his balance of work, study, and creativity.

A young lady who was part of the Class of 2024 has one less thing to worry about after securing an institution where her future career will be shaped.

Source: Briefly News