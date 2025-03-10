A 106-year-old, soon-to-be 107 granny was seen walking and dancing effortlessly, looking much younger than her age

In a video shared on TikTok, she proudly shared her age, with her grandson revealing that she wanted to beat her mother’s record, who lived past 110

Social media users were shocked by her youthful appearance, with many questioning her age and asking for advice on how to get to 106 looking that good

Growing old and reaching the age of 100 is an incredible milestone, and it's rare to see someone living so long while remaining active and healthy. Experts say genetics play a big role in longevity, and some families have members who live into their 90s or even 100, suggesting that good genes run in the family. In addition to genetics, a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and physical activity, can also contribute to a long life.

A man, TikTok user @real_paperz recently shared a heartwarming video of his 106-year-old gogo, who will soon turn 107. Her impressive age, along with her youthful energy, left social media users in complete disbelief.

Granny walks and dances freely in her home

In the video, gogo walks straight towards the camera, held by her grandson, and surprises everyone by breaking into a little dance. She is laughing and smiling, looking not a day older than 70. When asked her age, she proudly shares that she will soon be 107 years old. Her movements are effortless, and her energy is remarkable for someone of her age.

In the caption, the grandson also shares that he grandson hopes to break her own mother's record of living to 113 years, showing her positive mindset and determination to live a long life. Her daughter, gogo's 77-year-old child, is the grandson's mother, a sign that longevity runs in the family.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on granny's cute video

Social media users were stunned by gogo's energy. Many couldn't believe her age, with some guessing that her good health came from not drinking alcohol and watching what she ate. Others questioned if @real_paperz, was sure of his gogo's age, as her youthful appearance and easy movement made it hard to believe she was 106.

User @Drew added:

"I feel like crying. My gran died at just 50. I hate diabetes 😔."

User @MR T said:

"Black doesn't Crack ❤️❤️."

User @Peter Makhovesh 🇿🇦 added:

"If her mom died at 113 years and she's 106 years, her daughter is 77 years, that means this thing is in the DNA genes. You are really a blessed family ❤️💯🙏🏽."

User @Mo said:

"I love this...she doesn't look a day over 70...This is pure Grace."

User @Ate8eat commented:

"It is in the DNA. Some families live long."

User @phyllis added:

"No way, I can't believe this. her face is still fresh, mine is full of wrinkles. May God bless u with more years to come😁🥰."

