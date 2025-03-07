“This Is My Sign”: Woman Shares Inspiring Transformation Celebrating Losing 26 kg, SA Impressed
- A young woman’s 26 kg weight loss journey has left social media users in awe, showcasing a dramatic transformation that made her look much younger
- She shared a slideshow of her progress from when she started to where she is, demonstrating dedication and hard work in a post shared on TikTok
- Her inspiring journey has sparked admiration from social media users, with many asking for tips and others joking about swapping bodies
For many, the journey to better health and fitness can be tough, but those who stay determined and dedicated to their goals can achieve incredible results. This is true for people who set weight loss goals, whether it's part of a New Year's resolution, a resolution or a personal commitment to change. As the year progresses, many have started seeing the rewards of their hard work, shedding kilos and becoming healthier.
One such inspiring person is TikTok user @life.with.liba, who recently shared a post about her impressive weight loss transformation.
The woman shows off her new body
In the TikTok video, @life.with.liba shares a series of pictures showing her journey from 100 kg to her current weight of 74 kg. Her incredible dedication and commitment to a healthier lifestyle through the gym are evident as she shows her followers the visual proof of her transformation.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA comments on the young lady's transformation
The video gained massive attention as social media users flooded her comments, showering @life.with.liba with compliments and praise for her hard work. Many expressed their admiration for the visible results, asking for details about her training. Some jokingly asked to swap bodies, wishing they could experience the same transformation she had worked so hard for.
The woman's post served as a reminder that the journey to achieving fitness goals may not always be easy, but with consistency, results are possible.
User @SevenSeven shared:
"You did that🔥."
User @Thabiso Mathabo added:
"Well done stranger, super proud of you because i know it is never easy 🥰🥰."
User @Zamangwane Hlongwane said:
"This is my sign not to give up, but to keep going and be patient. It will happen ☺️."
User @Pumza Fihlani asked:
"Come take my body and do the same thing please chomi😭."
User @Geeeee added:
"I was today years old when I realized that I’ve dropped a dress size since starting out my intermittent fasting on the 1st of Jan. Thank you for keeping me motivated ❤️."
User @Ndisah94 said:
"Wow babes well done 🥰. You look so beautiful."
3 Briefly News articles about weight loss
- A woman shared her inspiring weight loss transformation journey, showing a remarkable before-and-after video of herself and adding that she lost weight with a controlled diet and gym.
- A woman who used to weigh 95kg flaunted her slim and toned body after losing 11 kg and moving to 84 kg, crediting her dedicated gym routine and calorie-deficit diet.
- A mother proudly shows off her incredible transformation, revealing a toned figure after committing to a calorie-deficit diet, a fitness routine and using an ab wheel.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za