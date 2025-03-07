A young woman’s 26 kg weight loss journey has left social media users in awe, showcasing a dramatic transformation that made her look much younger

She shared a slideshow of her progress from when she started to where she is, demonstrating dedication and hard work in a post shared on TikTok

Her inspiring journey has sparked admiration from social media users, with many asking for tips and others joking about swapping bodies

For many, the journey to better health and fitness can be tough, but those who stay determined and dedicated to their goals can achieve incredible results. This is true for people who set weight loss goals, whether it's part of a New Year's resolution, a resolution or a personal commitment to change. As the year progresses, many have started seeing the rewards of their hard work, shedding kilos and becoming healthier.

One such inspiring person is TikTok user @life.with.liba, who recently shared a post about her impressive weight loss transformation.

The woman shows off her new body

In the TikTok video, @life.with.liba shares a series of pictures showing her journey from 100 kg to her current weight of 74 kg. Her incredible dedication and commitment to a healthier lifestyle through the gym are evident as she shows her followers the visual proof of her transformation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the young lady's transformation

The video gained massive attention as social media users flooded her comments, showering @life.with.liba with compliments and praise for her hard work. Many expressed their admiration for the visible results, asking for details about her training. Some jokingly asked to swap bodies, wishing they could experience the same transformation she had worked so hard for.

The woman's post served as a reminder that the journey to achieving fitness goals may not always be easy, but with consistency, results are possible.

User @SevenSeven shared:

"You did that🔥."

User @Thabiso Mathabo added:

"Well done stranger, super proud of you because i know it is never easy 🥰🥰."

User @Zamangwane Hlongwane said:

"This is my sign not to give up, but to keep going and be patient. It will happen ☺️."

User @Pumza Fihlani asked:

"Come take my body and do the same thing please chomi😭."

User @Geeeee added:

"I was today years old when I realized that I’ve dropped a dress size since starting out my intermittent fasting on the 1st of Jan. Thank you for keeping me motivated ❤️."

User @Ndisah94 said:

"Wow babes well done 🥰. You look so beautiful."

