A little boy was told to wish his gogo a happy birthday and tell her that he loved her, and his response shocked many online users

The clip shared on Facebook showed the boy firmly refusing to do as asked, leaving his family unable to contain their amusement

His honesty left online users entertained, with many praising him for his truthfulness while others joked that he wasn't afraid to express his feelings without any filter

Children have a unique way of expressing themselves. These bundles of joys often speak with honesty and no filter, saying exactly what's on their minds without worrying about what others think. This straightforwardness makes them refreshingly genuine beings who can surprise us with their unfiltered views on life, emotions, and even family traditions. Often, their unexpected responses leave us rolling on the floor with laughter.

A video shared by the Facebook page Hyperlink featured a boy who captured the essence of childhood honesty in a humorous interaction with his family.

The boy refuses to say I love you to gogo

In the video, one member of the family asks the boy to wish his gogo a happy birthday. He does so but is then prompted by a family member to tell her that he loves her. With a shocked facial expression, he quickly refuses and questions why he needs to say such a thing, much to the amusement of the family.

The boy, with a defiant tone, says, “No, I’m not saying that,”. His reaction causes the family to burst out laughing as they ask him why he won't tell gogo he loves her.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the little boy's straightforward answer

The clip left social media users in stitches. Many loved the boy's honesty and bluntness, with some joking that he does not play with his feelings and knows exactly when to speak up. Others praised his candid response, calling it refreshing and real. The clip became a reminder of how children express themselves freely, unrestricted by social expectations.

User @TshephoSekgala said:

"At least he's honest 🤣🤣."

User @WisaniMaluleke felt entertained, adding:

"He is so funny! I wish he was mine🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂."

User @JimmyEvansMashorokoto shared:

"This one do love the magogos."

User @BuhleSade Ntando joked:

"Those are very important words. You can't just say them to everyone 😂."

User @Blxck King commented:

"This child is being so honest, he doesn't wanna lie 😂😂."

User @MconzeniMcoh said:

"Inkunzi ke lhe ayidlali ngama (this little man doesn't play with) feelings 😂😂."

Source: Briefly News