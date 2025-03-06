Some men are bold enough to go for what they like, no matter the situation, showing confidence even in unexpected places

A video shared on Instagram captured two models taking content in the street when a homeless man interrupted, standing close and observing from head to toe

Social media users found the moment hilarious, joking that men would always take their chances when someone catches their eye

Content creators got scared when a man got close to them, looking at them from head to toe. Image: @son_digital

Confidence can sometimes be all it takes to make a move, and some people, regardless of their circumstances, are not afraid to go after what they want. Whether facing tough situations or stepping into spaces where they are not expected, boldness often makes for unexpected and amusing moments.

A video shared on Instagram by @son_digital captured an instance when an older man interrupted two models while busy taking content in the streets.

The man admires the models

In the short clip, two models can be seen posing and recording content on a busy street. As they focus on their shots, an older man suddenly appears in the frame. He stands very close to them, looking them up and down with curiosity and admiration. His intense gaze and unshaken presence make it clear that he is not in a hurry to leave.

Just when it seems like the situation might drag on, another man steps in and drags the man away from the models. Despite being pulled back, the older man resists, still wishing to stay with the models a little longer.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens' comment on the older man's act

The video had users in stitches, with many joking that no matter their social status or life, men will always take their chances when they see someone who catches their attention. Some even playfully suggested that the models should have let him stay longer to enjoy the view, and others said they enjoyed authentic content.

A photographer captured a beautiful video of a disturbance while shooting content with models. Image: @sondigital

User @kingjordanabiola added:

"Please leave him alone 🤣🙌❤️😩."

User @retha_rak shared:

"He just wanted to step with her whenever she was ready🤣🤣🤣."

User @ke_rubo said:

"He had seen beauty before but this was a discovery 😹😹😭🔥."

User @db_nashun shared:

"Old soldier… retired but not tired 😂😂😂."

User @modelmanka commented:

"Please, these are the things we need to see. Yes to everything and the streets too."

User @captain_hussen said:

"Grandpa doing calculations on his mind 🤣🤣🤣."

