A woman urged social media users to consider the consequences of sharing content that could risk others' employment

In a TikTok video, she emphasised the scarcity of jobs in South Africa and the impact of losing a job on families

Social media users flooded the comment section singing her praise, advising others to show compassion and be careful of their actions

A local woman asked social media users not to get people in trouble in their jobs with the content they share online. Image: Nosethu Manxilana

Source: Facebook

Job scarcity in SA remains a big challenge, with the country's unemployment rate at record levels. It is important for those fortunate enough to be employed to protect their jobs and avoid becoming part of the statistics.

A Cape Town woman under the TikTok handle @presidentyomakoti called on social media content creators to be mindful of the potential consequences of their posts, especially when it comes to the risk of putting someone's job in danger.

The woman shares her views on content creation

Speaking directly to her followers, @presidentyomakoti urges content creators to rest when there's no content, as there won't always be something to post. She then stressed the importance of considering whether a post could result in a person losing their livelihood, especially during these challenging economic times when many are struggling to find employment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA supports the woman's plea

The clip gained many comments from social media users who praised @presidentyomakoti for her compassion and thoughtful advice. Many echoed her sentiments, agreeing that creators should be more considerate of others' livelihoods and the impact their content can have in real life.

A local woman asked content creators not to mess with people's livelihoods. Image: Nosethu Manxilana

Source: Facebook

User @thembsy shared:

"Powerful advice."

User @Parmallat❤️ added:

"Volume, content iyaphela mabaphumle (they must rest), it will come back or even join kwi trend xa iphelile ❤️."

User @Andies shared:

"1st Time seeing you without doek 😜. Umhle with or without."

User @Zuko Vuvu Matshabane added:

"Nosethu for President."

User @Madam said:

"If you get someone fired, u deprive many family members piece of bread, we support many people, not only us. I agree."

User @Vava added:

"Good girl 🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about content

A high school boy created content at the graveyard, asking a question and pretending that ghosts were responding.

A content creator used AI to make a video of herself embracing rugby player Sacha Feinburg Mngomezulu, leaving social media shocked by how real it looked.

A woman received mixed reactions online after remixing a popular TikTok trend called 'I bring to the table' by bringing a degree instead.

Source: Briefly News