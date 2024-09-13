A Mzansi woman thought she was being cute when she recreated a TikTok challenge to flex her academic qualification, but some people were not impressed

The challenge sees women who are gifted in the chest part of the body putting their assets on the table in a bragging manner

Social media users were rushed to the comment section to let her know that having a degree does not guarantee riches

A lady shared a video on her page that unsettled many social media users by recreating a funny challenge that celebrates women with big busts.

The funny content was shared on the lady's TikTok page, which received 620K views, 52K likes, and over 3K comments under the user handle @magaupetunia.

The TikTok challenge that got many talking

In the video, the lady wears a dress and her graduation sash. Carrying her degree certificate, she puts it down and utters:

"I bring idegree on the table, unayo na (do you have it)?

Watch the video below:

Netizens voice their opinions about the challenge

After the challenge, it became clear that the video affected people differently. While some found it amusing, others felt it mocked those without degrees.

User @okuh07 found the post amusing, commenting:

"😭Why do you hate us hle😂😂😂 Ohk I bring Birth certificate 😞😂😂."

User @millyzz22

"Dankie mommy, now I can participate in this one hape batho kgale bare tsenetse ka ibele🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @bukay91 clapped back:

"Also bring your bank balance along with your degree, they go hand in hand."

User @eventually26 posed a question::

"😂People why u mad? instead of being mad Bring what whatever u have on the table 😂😂😂 and stop being mad."

User @fohlabibs shared a sarcastic comment:

"Great challenge my sister👊and the🇿🇦 government and employers should call you👊."

User @iambackbit did not find the post amusing:

"Qualifications don't put food in the table. Many have and standing on the corners. just heal."

