A gorgeous hun bagged her second degree from UJ and showed it off on TikTok

The lady danced to Emtee and A-Reece’s hit song, Couldn’t as she showed off her second qualification

The University of Johannesburg is honoured to have the young lady as their alumni

A woman on TikTok inspired many after bagging her second degree.

A Mzansi woman bagged two degrees from the University of Johannesburg. Image: @og.parley

A UJ student bagged a second qualification and inspired many.

A new graduate in town

Graduation day is every scholar’s favourite day. A hun from UJ bagged her second qualification, and she felt untouchable and unstoppable.

She went on to share the magnificent news on TikTok, where she danced to Emtee and A-Reece’s best-performing collaboratives songs, Couldn’t.

Watch the video below:

Peeps inspired by graduate

The new graduate inspired many who had been watching her journey closely. She was stunned in a cream suit, with slick hairstyle and flawless makeup on her big day. Netizens had this to say to the hard working woman:

@uj_official_ congratulated their alumni:

"Congratulations, we are very HONOURED to have you as our alumni."

@ItsAyola congratulated the baddie:

"Congratulations Palesa. I’ve literally been watching you since your MD."

@Ntombie Dlamini was so proud of the 2x graduate and commented:

"Academically? You never disappoint, congratulations."

@Lerato has always been inspired by the graduate:

"Awwww you’re my daily inspiration…congratulations mama."

@Kamo sharedv a quote in the comments:

“Do you understand? I don’t think you understand! You have to be me to understand."

@lihle. praised the hun for hewr hard work:

"Period queen. Congratulations mama."

@Keeks praised the educated hun and her maker:

"Come on!!! Let me tell you about the God we serve!"

Graduation season

Briefly News reported that a young man beamed with pride after his graduation, doing a traditional dance in his home. The gentleman was celebrated by family members, who ululated as he entered the yard.

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the graduate with positive messages. In the clip uploaded by @luyandalanesha, the young man can be seen arriving in a white van. He gets off and opens the gate, beaming with pride, before doing a traditional dance around the yard.

