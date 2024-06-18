Uncle Waffles rubbed shoulders with American A-lister Pharrell Williams, and they posed for a picture

A video of the Amapiano star taking a picture with Pharrell, and they also exchanged a few words

Fans gave the dancer and DJ her flowers as she continued to soar high and meet some of the world's best entertainers

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles continues rubbing shoulders with American A-listers. Waffles hung out with Pharrell Williams, and a video of the encounter trended online.

Uncle Waffles posed for a picture with US star Pharrell Williams. Image: @unclewaffles via Instagram, Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Uncle Waffles and Pharell pose for a pic

Wadibusa singer Uncle Waffles recently met American singer, music producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams. The two were dressed very casually when they posed for a picture.

In the video shared by gossip page @MDNnewss, the Amapiano DJ took a snap with Pharrell and exchanged a few laughs.

Mzansi gives Waffles her flowers

Fans gave the dancer and DJ her flowers as she continued to soar high and meet some of the world's best entertainers.

Just recently, Uncle Waffles made headlines after she graced an international magazine cover for Blavity.

She spoke about her meteoric rise to fame and plans to make the world aware of Amapiano.

“It’s still emerging. A lot of people know afro beats, they’re still getting to know amapiano. I’m grateful; I live with so much grace. I need to embrace the grace… the grace didn’t find me by mistake.”

This is how Mzansi reacted:

@_Lolo_Pat exclaimed:

"Pharrell ain't getting old yoh!"

@__T_touch gushed:

"She's living her dream."

@The_A_Wagon added:

"She is living large."

@TheRealSmomoh asked:

"Pharrell is a cowboy huh."

@StHonorable expressed:

"This guy is forever young, look at his body."

Uncle Waffles hangs out with Joey Bada$$

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles met up with American rapper Joey Bada$$, which led people to assume she suggested a possible collaboration on a remix of her song Wadibusa.

The clip shows the two dancing together while seemingly recording a music video. Fans reacted with mixed feelings, praising Waffles for mingling with top celebrities.

