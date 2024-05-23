Uncle Waffles caused a stir after a video of her vibing with American rapper Joey Bada$$ went viral, hinting at a possible collaboration on a remix of her song Wadibusa

The clip shows the two dancing together while seemingly recording a music video

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, praising Waffles for mingling with top celebrities but questioning the fusion of hip-hop and amapiano music

Uncle Waffles has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who of the entertainment industry after her rise to the top. The star who caused a stir after chilling with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland was recently spotted hanging out with Joey Bada$s.

Uncle Waffles chills with Joey Bada$s in viral video

Uncle Waffles is the star she thinks she is. The star recently left social media users jealous when her video vibing with the popular American rapper and actor Joey Bada$s went viral.

The trending clip shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter by a user with the handle @slikouron shows the Tanzania hitmaker seemingly recording a music video in the street. The two were definitely having a blast as they danced together.

The post also hinted that Waffles and Joey are working on the remix of Wadibusa. The caption read:

"@unclewaffffles hints ‘Wadibusa (Remix)’ with @joeyBADASS #slikouronlife."

Fans react to Uncle Waffles and Joey's video

Social media users lauded Uncle Waffles for rubbing shoulders with top celebrities. Some fans, however, questioned how a rapper like Joey would remix an amapiano song.

@Irvine_worldwid said:

"MacG was telling the truth. What is this?"

@PapieJacobson wrote:

"What Joey versatile like that?"

@DumboXrp added:

"Nxa, why would u mix hip hop and Piano. Weeeeeh."

American rapper Gunna jams to Amapiano alongside Tyla at Konka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that American rapper Gunna and Grammy-winning Mzansi star Tyla recently lit up Konka. Videos of the stars at the popular SA club have been making rounds on social media.

Who knew we would live to see the day when the one and only Gunna performs at Konka? The rapper has been charting trends after his performance at the popular joint alongside Mzansi's current "IT" girl, Tyla.

