The woman who accused The Wife star, Sipho Ndlovu, of abuse has reportedly been arrested

Thandeka Mhlanga, who accused the actor of beating her, is currently in police custody awaiting trial

Mzansi is stunned by the developments, convinced that some women will go to the ends of the world to get their way

The woman who accused Sipho Ndlovu of assault has been arrested. Images: spholaricky

Source: Instagram

In a dramatic turn of events, the woman who accused The Wife star, Sipho Ndlovu, of abuse, has been arrested and is currently in prison.

What happened between Sipho Ndlovu and his ex-girlfriend?

In the days following an assault scandal involving The Wife's Sipho Ndlovu and his ex-girlfriend, it appears that things have taken an unexpected turn for the former couple.

Thandeka Mhlanga accused Ndlovu of slapping her after she caught him with another woman, to which she reportedly opened a case against him.

The actor/ aspiring Amapiano star is said to have opened three cases of his own. He maintains his innocence and claims Thandeka is bitter because their relationship ended.

The woman is said to have been arrested before her court appearance on 19 July 2024.

According to ZiMoja, Ndlovu's ex vowed to ruin his reputation after he ended their relationship. In turn, Thandeka has been charged with assault, crimen injuria and defamation of character:

"I'm not a woman abuser, and I have never laid my hands on a woman. Thandeka is a scorned woman who came to my place to fight because I ended our relationship. She said she would destroy me as a public figure."

Mzansi reacts to the developments

Netizens are stunned that some people can go to these lengths to ruin their partners' image:

unwindwithOkuhl said:

"When will women learn that things are different now? You can't accuse men of something then think you'll automatically win the case."

Nkosi_Shebi warned:

"Women are evil; fear them every chance you get."

mabasotf wrote:

"The wrong partner can destroy your career. Choose wisely. They all have private parts."

fourrforty posted:

"I hope he has enough information to really prove his innocence beyond a reasonable doubt. Though even if he does, his image is tainted for life."

Jub Jub reacts to assault case dismissal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jub Jub's reaction to having his assault cases dismissed.

The rapper was relieved that he could finally have his life back, and he expressed his gratitude to his loved ones for their support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News