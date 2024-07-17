Trouble brewed for The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu after his lover Thandeka Mhlanga accused him of physical abuse

Thandeka shared that Ndlovu slapped and pushed her when she tried to get inside his house

The star's lover further said that this incident took place at his home when she caught him with another woman

‘The Wife’ star Sipho Ndlovu was accused of abuse. Image: @spholarick

Source: Instagram

The South African actor and musician, Sipho Eric Ndlovu, found himself in trouble after his girlfriend shared disturbing information about his actions and behaviour towards her.

The Wife actor, Sipho Ndlovu's lover, accuses him of physical abuse

The Isitha actor, Sipho Ndlovu, made headlines after he shared some details about his finally working on his music career, and this time, he wasn't the hot topic for a good reason.

Recently, The Wife star's lover, Thandeka Mhlanga, came forward and broke her silence about what happened between her and the actor at his home in Johannesburg.

According to ZiMoja, Mhlanga accused the star of physical assault; speaking to the publication, Thandeka explained in detail what had transpired between the two of them that resulted in the actor allegedly assaulting her.

She said:

"I finally reached him after numerous attempts. He pretended to be sleeping, but I could tell he wasn't in bed. Determined, I drove to his place. The security tried to stop me, but I forced my way into the estate."

She further explained that when she got to his place, he saw him with a woman and realised that he was cheating on her. Thandeka claimed that Sipho blocked her from entering his home after seeing the woman, which resulted in him pushing her roughly and slapping her:

"He blocked me from entering the house and he slapped me and pushed me to the ground before throwing me out."

Responding to the allegations, Ndlovu shared that he was planning on opening a trespassing case against her, though he didn't say much about the assault:

"I have the videos, and the security can confirm that she entered forcefully without a code."

Pearl Thusi says she is currently making music

In more entertainment News, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is currently immersed in her creative pursuits, including music and various other artistic endeavours. In a recent interview with DJ Fresh, the Queen Sono actress revealed her entry into the music industry.

Is there anything Pearl Thusi can't do? The multi-talented actress recently revealed that she has decided to venture into the music industry. Pearl announced during a recent interview with DJ Fresh on WAW, What A Week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News