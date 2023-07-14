Popular South African actor Sipho Ndlovu who is popular for playing the role of Sambulo Zulu in the Showmax series The Wife is ready to give his music career another go

The actor who once released music which totally flopped said he wants to make an impact through his music this time around

He also added that he is grateful to his team for awarding him the opportunity to pursue his dreams of acting and singing by making sure he has a flexible schedule

Sipho Ndlovu has revealed that he is finally working on his music career. Ndlovu who rose to prominence for playing Sambulo Zulu in the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife once attempted music and failed dismally.

Sipho Ndlovu says he wants to take his singing career seriously

The actor whose stage name is Spholaricky said he has been a big fan of music since he was young. He launched his music career in 2021 with the release of his song Amathanga Amhlophe said he is solidifying his voice in the public space with the launch of an amapiano music career.

"Music has been a part of who I am since I was young. I’m a person who loves music and various types of genres. I decided to venture into the music scene because of my desire to be a very successful musician."

Sipho Ndlovu hopes to take over the amapiano genre

According to SowetanLIVE, the star said he wants to try out the amapiano genre. The actor said he plans to take a new approach to his music and songwriting.

Speaking about his songwriting, Ndlovu noted that he does not want to include vulgar words in his songs. He said he wants to release music that will inspire and motivate the youth through the music.

"For amapiano, you don’t need to be a great singer, you just need to know how to capture the vibe and the essence of what people love out there."

