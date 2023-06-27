Idols contestant Ty Loner opened up about his struggles with disconnecting from his music in an Instagram post

The singer said that he will be taking a break from making music even after his single gets released

He encouraged struggling artists to believe in themselves and not to conform to the expectations of the industry

Idols season 18 contestant Ty Loner Swarts went on Instagram to pour out his heart about taking a break from the music industry.

Idols contestant Ty Loner is taking a musical break after struggling to connect with his craft. Images: @ardent_one, @ty_loner.

Ty Loner pleads with young artists to block out external forces

The 21-year-old was encouraging fellow artists to stay true to themselves, not refuse to conform to the world's opinions and expectations.

He urged that they live the best life possible without pretence, but one full of love.

Delays in releasing his single

The talented singer also says that his single, 'Come Down' is a stepping stone in his journey and was scheduled to be released last week, but he is hoping that it will be out soon.

In the meantime, he will be taking a break from music to live a full life and then will consider if he wants to return to singing. His fans pledged their support for him :

@nicothesauce said:

"We are not going anywhere. Return with the Flame King❤️"

@i.am.misskellz encouraged him:

"Sending you love and light my friend !! ♥️ You’ll always have our support, no matter what you decide to do, no matter what path you take. You’ve come a long way and you are a true artist. "

@2cndavenue is pumped:

"The comeback is gonna be on another level. They’re not ready!"

@hektor_paige said:

"We are ready for it. Give us your truth that's how you're gonna get even bigger. Sing with your soul man"

@bhambatha_kamthisazwe weighed in:

"I'm not a musician but I understand what you mean trust me. My advice would be for you to manifest and find something you wanna do and just do it. Take find yourself take a break."

@nicogotthesauce affirmed him:

"We not going anywhere. Return with the Flame King❤️"

@ashleigh_k_scholtz_ said:

"Proud of you regardless! Love you and when you come back the support will be endless "

Ty Loner was eliminated from the competition just a round before the semi-final but thanked his girlfriend Kelly for submitting his audition clip in a SowetanLIVE report.

