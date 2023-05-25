South Africans on social media are debating the issue of the whereabouts of the Idols SA winners

Many noted that the singers who won the singing competition vanished into thin air after releasing one or two singles

Fans blamed the disappearance of the competition winners from the spotlight on the contracts they sign with the record labels

Social media users have raised genuine concerns about the whereabouts of the previous winners of Idols SA.

‘Idols SA’ viewers have shared their thoughts on the show's previous winners. Image: @idolssa

Many are asking why most of the talented singers who have participated in the competition always disappear into thin air. This comes after reports that the show will be cancelled.

Idols SA fans discuss the whereabouts of former winners in heated Twitter debate

According to ZAlebs, social media users have been engaged in a debate about the contracts that former Idols SA winners sign. Many blamed the contracts for the disappearance of the winners.

Per the publication, the conversation started when a Twitter user with the handle @Jabu_Macdonald asked where the completion winners are. The post read:

"The relevance of these singing competitions is now questionable because why do these winners win and record one album just to disappear, is the record deal the problem?? who do we blame? What happened to Norma, Vincent Bones, Luyolo and many other winners on the show?"

Idols SA viewers react to chat about the show's former winners

South Africans jumped into the conversation and dished their thoughts. Many blamed the contracts for ruining the singers' careers.

@laylablunt_ said:

"F3 girl went live on IG and said that she can’t do anything in terms of music, the label is not working with her but they also refuse to let her go...... I didn’t finish the live ke."

@KhumaloDanica added:

"Noma just vanished into thin air."

@_wizdomination noted:

"I feel that there's a difference between being a good singer and a good artist. Same thing happened in the Vuzu Hustle ..Shane Eagle didn't want but look at what he's been able to do regardless.. most winners of these shows don't have the capacity to be good artists."

