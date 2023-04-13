South African musician, Msaki posted that signing with record labels is never a good idea for artists

The Mntakababa singer shared her thoughts after Prince Kaybee terminated his contract with Universal Music

Mzansi's aspiring musicians were grateful for Msaki's advice, and some people shared their views on SA music labels

The topic of record labels exploiting musicians has come up again, and Msaki has weighed in.

The talented singer's opinion came shortly after Shekhinah hinted at trouble in paradise with her record label, Sony Music Entertainment. Not long ago, Prince Kaybee also revelated that he terminated his contract with Universal Music.

Msaki feels bad for upcoming artists signed with record labels

Msaki took to Twitter to say that South African musicians should avoid signing with record labels. According to the post, nothing good ever comes from artists signing contracts with major music labels.

"When someone says I jst got signed in SA … i first think - “my condolences to your career “ - and then my mouth says “is this what you’ve always wanted?” And then I say “let’s hope for the best” then I get ready for the calls to pep-talk them when the label is labelling."

Mzansi weighs in on Msaki's post about record labels

Msaki's post elicited a slew of responses. Some aspiring artists expressed gratitude for the advice, while others shared their heartbreaking experiences with record labels.

@Khayeh_Seven01 said:

"Being signed everywhere is an issue."

@IamZinzie shared:

"It's really bad because some think they will be successful kanti it's goodbye to their career."

@CubiqueDJ posted:

"I think I needed to go through this thread because I almost got signed. Thank you."

@realcorneliussa replied:

"Sad reality. Different backgrounds and the hunger to make it big cause such. One has to realise their true self and be strong enough to stand alone even on the darkest days."

@Andilederappoet commented:

"Thank you for the advice "

@GodPenuel also said:

" Sad truths. We laugh so that we don't cry. They made art and expression filthy."

@mr_sxllo added:

"Artists must make lawyers their friends and not treat them like enemies."

Msaki weighs in on record labels after deciding to leave the music industry

The musician is always honest about her career adventure. Msaki shocked her fans earlier this year when she announced her departure from the South African music industry.

According to Kaya 959, the Fetch Your Life singer revealed that she made the decision after failing to keep her career scandal-free. Msaki was accused of cheating with Smash Afrika and was dragged on social media.

Seeing how her image was tainted, she decided to exit Mzansi's showbiz.

Prince Kaybee celebrates ending recording contract with Universal Music: “Now I have all this power”

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee rejoiced on social media about being an independent artist.

The musician ended his recording deal with Universal Music and posted a picture of the terminated contract on his Twitter page.

The DJ said the big move increased his streams on Spotify by 7% and asked people if they were waiting for him to leave Universal.

