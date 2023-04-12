Shekhinah posted a cryptic tweet about Sony Music Entertainment that caused speculations on social media

Twitter users are convinced that the singer is getting exploited or mistreated by her record label

Many people reacted to her vague post and urged Shekhinah to speak out if there is any foul play by the music company

Shekhinah posted a cryptic post about her record label. Image: @shekhinahd

Source: Instagram

Shekhinah got her fans riled up on Twitter with a leading post. The singer replied to a tweet by a rising South African R&B star, Nanette saying she was happy she is no longer with the Universal Music Group (UMG).

"Life sucks, but at least I’m free from that label."

Mzansi dissects Shekinah's tweet about her record label

Shekhinah posted "SBWL" under Nanette's tweet, and her devoted fans assumed that she signed an ironclad contract with Sony Music Entertainment that she now regrets.

In the Suited hitmaker's comments section, people discussed how record companies always trap local artists with unfair contracts. Some Twitter users begged her to be upfront and educate the public about her struggles with her label. See the tweet below:

@vanillablaq said:

"Sending you lots of love and a big hug. "

@Cellular_jnr wrote:

"Kanti kwenzakalani because honestly, it seems deeper than the ocean. Please speak out while there's time."

@XUFFLER stated:

"Speak out!"

@Joy_cherrylipz asked:

"Kanti why does this keep happening to artists? This kind of exploitation has been ongoing for decades now. Why isn't there some organization protecting them? It's so sad to watch."

@Goldens22Ent suggested:

"Please tell us about the certain label so we can know where not to go."

@OyamaWaseLIBODE posted:

"Sony has talent on the ropes."

@FavourIsMyName7 asked:

"How long do these labels sign you up for kanthe? Is it a lifetime?"

