Sello Maake ka Ncube had a meeting with the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, about the creative sector

The minister posted a video and pictures that were taken with the veteran actor at his office on Twitter

SA people were happy to see the engagement, and many said Kodwa must pay attention to artists' demands

Sello Maake kaNcube met with the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa. Image: @sellomkn/Instagram and @zizikodwa/Twitter

The new Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, discussed the challenges that SA entertainers face in the country with the legendary Sello Maake kaNcube.

Zizi Kodwa announces discussion with Sello Maake kaNcube

Kodwa shared several pics on his Twitter page and acknowledged Sello's contribution to the entertainment industry.

"Ntate @sellomkn is a great South African talent. This afternoon he visited my office, and we engaged on a number of issues in the creative sector.

The minister said he also met with other union representatives in the creative sector in the past week to get a better understanding of artists' plight. See the tweet below:

Kodwa's tweets spark debate among SA people

People said in the comments section that they are excited about how the minister will improve the arts industry after the meaningful discussions.

@VusumuziWaZweli commented:

"I'm glad minister that you are taking time to meet with artists and other stakeholders in the artistic fraternity. My suggestion is that your department moves away from the model of funding artists."

@amosjmathe posted:

"Legend. I imagine you shared a lot that could take the creative sector to another level. Minister, keep engaging with different sector legends."

@Makzelwan wrote:

"The performers' protection amendment Bill, tell Cyril to sign it. I hope it was part of the discussion."

@dube_muzi added:

"Fruits. We wait for the fruits of this engagements."

@BeeMashele tweeted:

"Money is about to be eaten here."

@BulelaniBN suggested:

"Tell CR17 to sign the Bill so that people can eat in the industry."

@kingvegan101 added:

"Thank you minister for recognising our national icons. However due to recent events, I am worried that your kind might corrupt our icon, and I respect this man too much to have him end up like bo Terry nabo Presley."

