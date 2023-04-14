A young lady is using her artistic skills and adding a bit of humour on the side for netizens to enjoy

The artist is into graphic design, drawings and various forms of art in which she showcases extreme talent

TikTok user @tswelopelenatasha draws characters on her face and reacts to different scenes, which have left Mzansi in stiches

Young woman's artistic skills trends.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman is trending on TikTok after she uploaded a video showcasing her talent. The young lady, known as @tswelopelenatasha, shared the post, which has two million views and over 240 000 likes.

Peeps were so excited that the lady was adding something different to the comedy scene with a touch of artistic flare. The creative woman was excited that her craft made people laugh.

Mzansi reacts to creative lady's impressive artistry skills

People across the country were amazed by the young woman's talent and clever ideas. Viewers begged her to do more skits like this because they really enjoyed it.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sabelo_77052 said

"Wayicabangiswa yini kodwa le face drawing, you are so creative."

@Puleng Pholo commented:

"Wow, so much talent."

@GuguAlucia said:

"Something different at last. We thank you for the new content. You are talented."

@BuhleOmuhle commented:

"Nah this needs a lot of attention dude. Why’s isn’t this viral, why?

@Keabetswe said"

"Very creative and funny."

@mvuyisingwilikane commented

"When you think you've seen everything."

@tsholojaymsimango said:

You are good, keep it up. One day your kids will watch your cartoons."

