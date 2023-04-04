Prince Kaybee is still on high after parting ways with Universal Music and expressed his joy on Twitter

The Gugulethu hitmaker spoke about his newfound freedom, which has empowered him as a musician

Mzansi people said he must use his independence to drop new music that truly reflects his artistry

Kabelo Motsamai, known as Prince Kaybee, spent the day rejoicing on social media about being an independent artist. The musician ended his recording deal with Universal Music and posted a picture of the terminated contract on his Twitter page.

The DJ said the big move increased his streams on Spotify by 7% and asked people if they were waiting for him to leave Universal.

Prince Kaybee opens up about being free from contractual obligations

Prince Kaybee admitted in a tweet that he is not used to power and is a bit shaken.

"Now I have all this power I’m not used to, I can do whatever I want, but it's so foreign to me I’m even panicking."

When a fan @MalumeJabulani asked him about the advantages of signing with a major music label, the DJ replied:

"When you no longer have hits, you become last on the list. If you sign, make sure you are always on top, that's all I can tell you."

See Prince Kaybee's Tweet below:

@NhlamuloM said:

"Onwards and forwards homie, free from the shackles."

@OCMNice wrote:

"It's like when you have electricity for a whole day, that thing is scary man."

@zamahlengwa_ posted:

"With great power comes great responsibility. "

@TSanele26 suggested:

"Release a single every Friday for the rest of the year."

@Eddiepacel_za posted:

"Give us new music like Heavy K when he was first released from that contract."

@nomzn_n tweeted:

"I suspect you have been cooking but didn’t want to dish up, until the right time."

@Senor_Pumpkin added:

"Keep being you, you've been doing great all this time."

