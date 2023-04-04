Prince Kaybee shared a tweet celebrating his music getting the recognition it deserves on Spotify

The Banomoya hitmaker revealed that after announcing he terminated his contract with Universal Music, his Spotify streams increased by 7%

Mzansi confirmed that they streamed more after he left the music label to support Prince Kaybee as an independent artist

Prince Kaybee is overjoyed after his Spotify numbers increased by 7%.

Prince Kaybee celebrated his Spotify streams increasing by 7% after leaving Universal Music. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The DJ celebrated on Twitter, speculating that his departure from Universal Music may be the reason for his increased streams.

"Today my Spotify numbers went up 7%.Were yall waiting for me to leave Universal or what?"

Prince Kaybee's fans proud of him

The Club Controller hitmaker's stans, who supported him in his music and businesses like his winery, Milani, were pleased.

Some theorised that Universal Music was probably holding back their fave or sabotaging Prince Kaybee's digital presence.

@Phakeme_DaChief said:

"Independence day."

@April1pt shared:

"Now release new music. We're ready to support you."

@Eggcellent19 posted:

"Personally, I'm pleased that you are free from those chains, Kabelo."

@Jabs63045384 replied:

"Ya, we like you to be independent. I know we'll be getting some fire music soon‍."

@RealAyandaM commented:

"Be the people's champ, we will boost you even more. We don't like these industry-forced darlings."

@ZeBlackRussian wrote:

"Or maybe they were hiding your songs?"

@Jaybee_beemal also said:

"I am literally going through your catalogue as we speak. I listened to Seasons."

@Camandy_M added:

"I believe we are going to see the best of you now with no boundaries."

Why did Prince Kaybee leave Universal Music?

On April 3, Prince Kaybee announced that he had finally terminated his contract with Universal Music. TshisaLIVE reports that they worked together for eight years but had relationship problems.

Prince Kaybee once took to Twitter to blast the record label, claiming they were not properly promoting his music. Prince Kaybee's complaints were resolved, but it appears that his heart was no longer there, as he was happy to leave the music label.

Source: Briefly News