5 Things To Know Before Coming to South Africa, According to American Man
South Africa

by  Tsoku Maela
  • An American named Alex Van Gurp made a TikTok video listing five things he wished he had known before travelling to South Africa
  • Some people loved the video and responded with apologies, appreciation and humour
  • He hoped that the list would help his fellow Americans avoid "acting like a dumb American"

An American TikTokker recently visited SA and learned he had the country all wrong. @alex.vangurp/TikTok
Source: TikTok

What five things do you wish tourists knew before coming to Mzansi? An American, Alex Van Gurp, who had travelled to the country recently made a TikTok post where he shared his list.

Alex stated that his list would help others from his country not to "act like a dumb American". You can see the video below:

South Africans appreciated his effort and showed love

@Vicky Sethabela said:

"We're sorry, ok. We're just very protective of our dysfunctional baby."

@Marilyn's Best said:

"On behalf of South Aah, I am very sorry. We are usually more flexible and adaptable. We were just going through a lot that day man."

@i_sharted_ said:

"Yoh, he’s definitely American, he knows the Big 5 off by heart. Well done hunny, doing better than some of us natives."

@Mosa added:

"You forgot to warn them about loadshedding."

@Pumza Mfubu Shabangu said:

"You sound much better than your first video. Growth."

@Tshegokabo added:

"Now your name is officially Pule and we officially welcome you."

@clara said:

"I was at Kruger Park with my family in Dec and there were a group of Americans that thought the animals were tame."

@Nolo Mabilo said:

"I don’t even know the big five."

South African white man in America sings along to Master KG

In other cross-cultural stories, Briefly News reported a TikTok post of a homesick South African signing to Master KG's Ntyilo Ntyilo. The man was driving while sipping on a cold beverage, proving that you can take the man out of Mzansi, but you can't take Mzansi out of the man.

@Lowercaseguy added:

"Lmao, the whistle is proudly from the streets of SA."

