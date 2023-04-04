An American named Alex Van Gurp made a TikTok video listing five things he wished he had known before travelling to South Africa

Some people loved the video and responded with apologies, appreciation and humour

He hoped that the list would help his fellow Americans avoid "acting like a dumb American"

An American TikTokker recently visited SA and learned he had the country all wrong. @alex.vangurp/TikTok

Source: TikTok

What five things do you wish tourists knew before coming to Mzansi? An American, Alex Van Gurp, who had travelled to the country recently made a TikTok post where he shared his list.

American lists 5 things he wish he knew before becoming to SA

Alex stated that his list would help others from his country not to "act like a dumb American". You can see the video below:

South Africans appreciated his effort and showed love

@Vicky Sethabela said:

"We're sorry, ok. We're just very protective of our dysfunctional baby."

@Marilyn's Best said:

"On behalf of South Aah, I am very sorry. We are usually more flexible and adaptable. We were just going through a lot that day man."

@i_sharted_ said:

"Yoh, he’s definitely American, he knows the Big 5 off by heart. Well done hunny, doing better than some of us natives."

@Mosa added:

"You forgot to warn them about loadshedding."

@Pumza Mfubu Shabangu said:

"You sound much better than your first video. Growth."

@Tshegokabo added:

"Now your name is officially Pule and we officially welcome you."

@clara said:

"I was at Kruger Park with my family in Dec and there were a group of Americans that thought the animals were tame."

@Nolo Mabilo said:

"I don’t even know the big five."

South African white man in America sings along to Master KG

In other cross-cultural stories, Briefly News reported a TikTok post of a homesick South African signing to Master KG's Ntyilo Ntyilo. The man was driving while sipping on a cold beverage, proving that you can take the man out of Mzansi, but you can't take Mzansi out of the man.

@Lowercaseguy added:

"Lmao, the whistle is proudly from the streets of SA."

Source: Briefly News