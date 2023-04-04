5 Things To Know Before Coming to South Africa, According to American Man
- An American named Alex Van Gurp made a TikTok video listing five things he wished he had known before travelling to South Africa
- Some people loved the video and responded with apologies, appreciation and humour
- He hoped that the list would help his fellow Americans avoid "acting like a dumb American"
What five things do you wish tourists knew before coming to Mzansi? An American, Alex Van Gurp, who had travelled to the country recently made a TikTok post where he shared his list.
American lists 5 things he wish he knew before becoming to SA
Alex stated that his list would help others from his country not to "act like a dumb American". You can see the video below:
South Africans appreciated his effort and showed love
@Vicky Sethabela said:
"We're sorry, ok. We're just very protective of our dysfunctional baby."
@Marilyn's Best said:
"On behalf of South Aah, I am very sorry. We are usually more flexible and adaptable. We were just going through a lot that day man."
@i_sharted_ said:
"Yoh, he’s definitely American, he knows the Big 5 off by heart. Well done hunny, doing better than some of us natives."
@Mosa added:
"You forgot to warn them about loadshedding."
@Pumza Mfubu Shabangu said:
"You sound much better than your first video. Growth."
@Tshegokabo added:
"Now your name is officially Pule and we officially welcome you."
@clara said:
"I was at Kruger Park with my family in Dec and there were a group of Americans that thought the animals were tame."
@Nolo Mabilo said:
"I don’t even know the big five."
South African white man in America sings along to Master KG
In other cross-cultural stories, Briefly News reported a TikTok post of a homesick South African signing to Master KG's Ntyilo Ntyilo. The man was driving while sipping on a cold beverage, proving that you can take the man out of Mzansi, but you can't take Mzansi out of the man.
@Lowercaseguy added:
"Lmao, the whistle is proudly from the streets of SA."
