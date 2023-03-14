A white South African man living in America shared a TikTok post of himself singing to Master KG's Ntyilo Ntyilo

The video went viral and made netizens feel proud as South Africans, with many commenting on the man's ability to bring a piece of Mzansi with him to America

The Amapiano genre has gone global in recent years, making it easier for locals travelling abroad to access the "Mzansi flavour" anywhere they go

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mlungu sings Mast KG's song while in America. @gwaks23/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A white South African man, @gwaks23, living in America, shared a TikTok post of himself signing to Master KG's Ntyilo Ntyilo. The man was driving while sipping on a cold beverage, proving that you can take the man out of Mzansi, but you can't take Mzansi out of the man.

Master KG's music makes South African man feel at home in America

South African music genres like Amapiano have gone global in recent years, so if as a local travelling abroad, you can access that Mzansi flavour anywhere you go now. This man was feeling it all the way.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of white guy singing Master KG's track in America leaves South Africans proud

@user3417000255130 said:

"It's guys like you who make us proud South Africans."

@Ʈ৸ę°Пęfilęɱ ✔ said:

"Protect this man and bring him home safely."

@Lowercaseguy added:

"Lmao, the whistle is proudly from the streets of SA."

@Samela said:

"It's that "SbhanXa" I was waiting for. Molo mntase."

@José Manuel said:

"I still can't get the lyrics right, but you. Never mind."

@bontle said:

"I love my country, I salute."

@Kanyo said:

"He had me at the whistling."

@Manjinji added:

"It's the whistle for me."

White Canadian choreographer viral TikTok parodies South Africans

In other news, Briefly News reported on a Canadian choreographer who shared a TikTok video showing how he thinks South Africans get down to Amapiano in the gym.

ChérieCoco said:

"Amazing! But wrong song."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News