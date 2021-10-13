Prince Kaybee Blasts Record Label: “I Can’t Wait To Leave Universal”

Prince Kaybee has expressed his intense desire to part ways way with his current record label Universal Music

The producer claims that the label does not have his best interests at heart and have failed time and time again to promote his music

Heavy K joined the conversation to reassure Kaybee that his feelings were valid and that he had undergone a similar experience with the company

Prince Kaybee has been rather vocal about the shortcomings of the music industry. His recent social media rant detailed his feelings about his contract with Universal Music Group. The DJ voiced that he was practically counting down the days until he is no longer under their management.

The Banomoya hitmaker has exposed Universal for not promoting his new music sufficiently. Kaybee said that his newest singles barely even make it onto the radio weeks after release whereas other artists hear a radio debut just days after release dates, reports TimesLIVE.

Prince Kaybee hopped onto Twitter to put the word out about his latest project. He used the same breath to vent about his desire to cut ties with the allegedly non-supportive label. Kaybee's tweet read:

"I don’t wanna lie, my songs do the work, I can’t wait to leave Universal"

Tweeps offered a listening ear for the producer as they engaged with him on the platform. Kaybee continued to vent about just badly things were going for him under the company's management.

Fellow musician Heavy K joined the conversation. He stated that he knew exactly what Prince Kaybee was experiencing considering he terminated his contract with the record label for similar reasons.

Prince Kaybe feels that artists who do not contribute to song composition should not be paid

Briefly News reported DJ Prince Kaybee has been very vocal lately about artists he feels are not contributing to the music industry. Kaybee wants the slackers out!

Taking to social media, Kaybee gave his thoughts on artists featuring others who have just jumped on the track without making any contribution, reported TimesLIVE. Sometimes musicians create a track, lyrics and all, and pull in another artist to sing a verse.

Kaybee feels these artists do not deserve recognition as they played no part in creating the content of the track, and that is where it is at.

Kaybee posted:

“Don’t feature artists that don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people that are just there for aesthetics, now deals are coming in and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song. It hurts”

