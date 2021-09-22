DJ Prince Kaybee does not believe that featuring artists should get money for mahala if they did not create the content

Taking to social media to share his views, Kaybee made it clear that he ain’t paying an artist who did not contribute

Some felt Kaybee was being a tad harsh and should rethink his statement as a feature is a feature and money must be paid

DJ Prince Kaybee has been very vocal lately about artists he feels are not contributing to the music industry. Kaybee wants the slackers out!

DJ Prince Kaybee has come for artists who feature on tracks but haven't contributed to the making of the music.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Kaybee gave his thoughts on artists featuring others who have just jumped on the track without making any contribution, reported TimesLIVE.

Sometimes musicians create a track, lyrics and all, and pull in another artist to sing a verse. Kaybee feels these artists do not deserve recognition as they played no part in creating the content of the track, and that is where it is at.

Kaybee posted:

“Don’t feature artists that don’t contribute to the music composition or lyrics, people that are just there for aesthetics, now deals are coming in and they must be paid because they are on the title of the song. It hurts”

Kaybee’s statement evoked some strong responses. While some understood where he was coming from, others felt the recognition is totes deserved and the money should be paid!

@ROADSDSG feels it is a sore spot for Kaybee, shame:

“ You went to feature Shimza and Blackmotion on uwrongo while they didn't contribute. I guess you learned.”

@Raymond47624265 is not feeling Kaybee’s vibe:

@_kulani_mabasa_ explained their view:

