Prince Kaybee, applauds Mzansi music legend, DJ Cleo, for going back to school

Prince Kaybee has praised DJ Cleo for taking a decision of going back to school even though he is a successful musician

The legendary musician graduated about 20 years ago but has gone back to Wits University to further his studies

Social media users also applauded the dope music producer for being a good example to the Mzansi youth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee has applauded DJ Cleo for going back to school. The music producer is now a student at Wits University.

Prince Kaybee has applauded Mzansi music legend DJ Cleo for going back to school. Image: @princekaybee_sa, Dj cleo eskhaleni fanclub/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee, who has been open about not matriculating, shared that he is proud of DJ Cleo for his decision to further his education. Cleo shared on social media that he last went into a class almost 20 years ago when he graduating from the same university.

The Hosh hitmaker shared that he met Cleo on Sunday, 19 September while he was filming Idols SA. He took a pic with Cleo's student card and posted it on Instagram. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his post:

"Met DJ Cleo yesterday backstage while shooting Idols SA. We had a lot to talk about, but what stood out for me is him going back to school. Took a picture with his student card because I want to show off. What a legend."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Kaybee's fans took to his timeline on the photo-sharing app to praise Cleo for being a good example to the youth. Check out some of their comments below:

iammatuane said:

"This guy has done almost everything, indeed guys the sky is the limit @djcleo1 I salute you."

weezithegr8 wrote:

"Definitely! One of my favourite people @djcleo1 and very inspiring."

stratwombman commented:

"That, nobody can take away, well done King @djcleo1."

phumlamusic said:

"Ooooooh this is so amazing."

bantu_ba.uyandiva added:

"Thank you so much for doing so."

Prince Kaybee defends Amapiano star Sir Trill

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has come to the defence of Sir Trill after he couldn't make it to an interview with Thabo "Tbose" Mokwele on Kaya FM. Tbose revealed that he was really looking forward to interviewing Sir Trill.

"My heart just sank, Sir Trill says my show is too early . I was really looking forward to hosting him."

This led to Prince Kaybee suggesting Tbose could have handled the situation better. Sir Trill is an upcoming artist and according to Prince Kaybee, he might not have been aware of the importance of commitment in the industry. He suggested the Tbose should have used the opportunity to educate Sir Trill privately and not air dirty laundry in public.

Source: Briefly.co.za