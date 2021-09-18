Prince Kaybee schools Kaya FM's Tbose, defends Amapiano star Sir Trill

Prince Kaybee defended Sir Trill after Kaya FM's Tbose publicly revealed why the Amapiono star declined an interview

Prince Kaybee suggested the Tbose should have privately educated Sir Trill on the importance of commitment in the entertainment industry

Social media users were divided with some saying that Sir Trill doesn't have to wake up early for anyone

Prince Kaybee has come to the defence of Sir Trill after he couldn't make it to an interview with Thabo "Tbose" Mokwele on Kaya FM.

Tobse revealed that he was really looking forward to interviewing Sir Trill.

"My heart just sank, Sir Trill says my show is too early . I was really looking forward to hosting him "

This led to Prince Kaybee suggesting the Tbose could have handled the situation better.

Sir Trill is an upcoming artist and according to Prince Kaybee might not have been aware of the importance of commitment in the industry.

He suggested the Tbose should have used the opportunity to educate Sir Trill privately and not air dirty laundry in public.

"I am standing up for Sir Trill, as a senior in the media space Tboze was supposed to call Sir Trill and educate him about the importance of commitment, not “OUT” Sir Trill on Social Media. It's important for seniors to advise not to push a narrative to isolate upcoming artists."

Social media users weighed in on the situation

@Miss_KatM85:

"Tbose did nothing wrong, if Sir Trill didn't see a problem with telling them his real reason for not showing up then why should they lie on his behalf?"

@LawApha:

"Sir Trill has the right to decline the interview. It's probably 1 of the reasons Y he ddnt go for the 9-5 job. So he can sleep in whenever he wants to.

For Tbose to even post the time of his show."

@ngwenya_t:

"I honestly feel Tbose needed that interview more than Sir trill. Internet access has nullified the effect of big radio stations for exposure. In all honesty, what difference would it have made to Trills stardom? Struggling artists are subjected to payola, no interviews."

