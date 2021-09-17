Prince Kaybee has always taken time to critique the work of Cassper Nyovest and this time he had something to say about #TheBraaiShowWithCass

The viewing numbers for the show were made available to the public and while everyone congratulated Cass, Kay did not share the sentiment

Peeps were unimpressed by Kaybee's comments and one person challenged him, saying: "Let's see if you can do better"

Mzansi has been applauding Cassper Nyovest for his ratings on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest. Prince Kaybee however, did not find two million viewers to be an impressive number.

The Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee feud continues after 'The Braai Show' ratings were released.

Source: Instagram

Kaybee has made a habit of nitpicking Mufasa's moves on social media. The shadiness even pushed Prince to suggest a boxing match between him and Cass so they could fight out their issues, reported SA Hip Hop Mag.

After Phil Mphela made the viewer stats of #TheBraaiShowWithCass public on Twitter, TimesLive reports the DJ took it upon himself to express that two million viewers is not a feat worth applauding. Kaybee said he felt the numbers never live up to the hype.

Tweeps were not impressed by the producer's inability to clap for others.

@mercutio447 called Kaybee out commenting:

"Rest bruh, you don't need to always be on Cassper's case, I'm sure you got a lot of better shit to do fethu, but ke if you don't give af abt how it makes you look, qhubeka"

An unimpressed @ShimmyHeadhonch added:

"Get your own show and let's see if you can do better. Man is focusing on his shit and he's doing great. You making it sound like 2million is a lousy number, pure bitterness"

Tjo: Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Briefly News reported, Prince Kaybee has revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilt all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

He continued:

“I didn’t wanna expose that lousy 350k but you kept on pushing me.”

Source: Briefly.co.za