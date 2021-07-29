Tjo: Prince Kaybee Outs Cassper for Being Cheap With Boxing Match Contract

Prince Kaybee has thrown Cassper Nyovest in the mud after exposing how much he was offered for the celebrity boxing match

The music producer shared that Cassper only offered him R350 000 for the match and that amount was way too little for him

Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts, while some were shook that Kaybee considered the amount small, others agreed that it was not enough

Prince Kaybee has revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Prince Kaybee exposed how much Cassper offered him for the boxing match. Image: @princekaybeesa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

He continued:

“I didn’t wanna expose that lousy 350k but you kept on pushing me.”

His revelation left social media in tatters as Mzansi weighed in:

@vuyimfanakama said:

“Cassper claims to be rich but offers a R350K contract? Neh kanti unjani umbijana.”

@jozicaster said:

“But I thought I was the only one who realized Caspper strategy, he always want to make people believe that he is wealthy cuz Africans can hardly hate or ignore a wealthy person so that he stay afloat, he ain't got the money he be claiming on TL.”

@cengaluu said:

“These imaginary boxing matches are soo boring, everytime thes a bit of commotion, nyovest wants a boxing match, kanti who said lo shoti uyashayana vele??”

Cassper Nyovest says he doesn't see boxing match with AKA happening

This is not the first time Cassper was left hanging in the boxing ring. Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest previously shared that he did not see his fight with AKA happening anymore. The rapper took to social media on Wednesday, 20 January and explained to a fan that the much-anticipated boxing match "probably won't happen".

The tweep had asked the Amademoni hitmaker when the match will take place. Mufasa shared on Twitter that there are too many lies and egos involved hence he doesn't see the bout happening. The star replied to the fan:

"To be honest, that fight probably won't happen. Too many cooks, lies, stunts, egos. At some point I thought we would come to an agreement but I don't see it happening anymore & I'm bored of going back and forth. I signed last year and signed again this week and dololo so ANDIZI!"

