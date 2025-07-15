A video showing women kneeling for Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has sparked widespread debate across South Africa

A video showing women kneeling for controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso has sparked widespread debate across South Africa.

Women in South Africa kneeling for Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso have sparked a debate online. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the Gqeberha High Court, the state began the first phase of its appeal against the acquittal of Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, on Monday, 14 July 2025.

On May 18 2025, Omotoso was sent back to his country after he was banned from South Africa for five years. Following a seven-year trial, the 67-year-old Nigerian televangelist and his two co-accused, Sitho (42) and Sulani (35), were found not guilty in April of more than 30 crimes, including rape, human trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering.

The state appealed Judge Irma Schoeman's not guilty decision led to advocate Apla Bodlani SC asking the court to clarify its factual conclusions based on the information presented during the trial. Bodlani maintained that to formulate legal issues for appeal, established criminal law necessitates unambiguous factual conclusions, Sunday World reported.

Women in South Africa kneel for Omotoso

The clip, shared on Facebook by Luyanda Masumpa on 12 July 2025, shows the senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International, based in Durban, South Africa, and has brought the 67-year-old back into the headlines.

In the video the group of women and a men can be seen kneeling for the controversial Nigerian pastor. The footage captured the women welcoming Omotoso by kneeling as he entered the room. The pastor then placed his hands on each woman's head as a form of blessing, which also appeared to be a ritual of honour or spiritual approval.

The clip has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public. Some users expressed concern over the level of reverence shown to Omotoso, especially considering his controversial legal history. Others viewed the act as a normal part of religious devotion, arguing that kneeling is a symbolic gesture of respect in many cultures and faiths.

Watch the video of the women and Omotoso below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on Omotoso

South Africans took to the comments section to share their views on the controversial Nigerian pastor and the women who knelt down as he entered the room, saying:

Chilldum Dumza Qengeba said:

"Thiiixo wa se Joj-Gorgh. I got defeated when I noticed a few men too."

Sanele Ludidi added:

"God looking at them like "what the Helly."

Mahlatse Kgatla commented:

"This is your wife in church."

Ruth Noluthando Ndubela replied:

"Esheeeee, some women will embarrass you."

Flo Khanyi Jola Pilime stated:

"What nonsense is this?"

Fani Madida stated:

"This is insane."

Sharon SweetArt Mashabane wrote:

"They are under a spell."

What you need to know about Omotoso

Briefly News reported that televangelist Timothy Omotoso was banned from South Africa for five years and sent back to his home country, Nigeria, on 18 May 2025. His deportation came a month after he was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping charges.

The Department of Home Affairs declares Omotoso an illegal resident, and the Economic Freedom Fighters weighed in on the case. Omotoso appeared before the East London Magistrates Court on 12 May after he was arrested on 10 May

A KwaZulu-Natal member of Omotoso's church posted a video on social media where she was angry at the authorities for rearresting him.

