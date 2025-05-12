Timothy Omotoso, the televangelist who was acquited of rape charges in April 2025, will appear in court on 12 May

This was after the South African Police Service, working with the Department of Home Affairs, arrested him on 10 May

South Africans weighed in, and some were disappointed in the criminal justice system for handling his case

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Tim Omotoso will appear in the East London Magistrates Court. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — Televangelist Timothy Omotoso, who was arrested on 10 May 2025 on immigration related charges, is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates Court on 12 May.

Tim Omotoso to appear in court

Omotoso was arrested in East London in the morning of 10 May 2025 in East London. He was arrested after a church service and was detained at the Mdantsane Police Station. The police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, confirmed his arrest and said that it was the result of an operation with the Department of Home Affairs.

Home Affairs later declared that Omotoso was illegally in the country. This was after Omotoso initially filed a motion to appeal a ruling made by the courts against his status in South Africa. He lost the court case and is facing deportation.

Omotoso was found not guilty of the charges he was on trial for including rape and kidnapping. He was arrested eight years ago and was on trial for allegedly raping and kidnapping members of his church in the Eastern Cape.

Tim Omotoso will be back in court. Image: Eugene Coetzee/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans discuss the case

Netizens, commenting on SABC News' Facebook post, shared their opinion.

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

"They arrested the man before with the same issue. The court released him, and now they rearrested him again. If the man isn't welcome in the country, Home Affairs must just send him home and not waste judges' time."

Tshengi Tshengie said:

"He belongs in prison. That's where he can start his new ministry. He is currently a danger to society."

Jankro Massup said:

"He will be found not guilty of all charges again."

Doc Shapiro Dimple said:

"This proves that our courts are a joke. They had the man for eight years, only to release and rearrest him."

Nozuko Pamla said:

"This is proof that this criminal should be behind bars, but then, since our courts are a joke, he's not."

Calvin Cooler Modise said:

"This is a strategy to deport him before he files a lawsuit against the state. They realised how the NPA fumbled this, and it will be very difficult for him to file for a lawsuit on the other side of the border."

Muzi Alex Mngomezulu said:

"The government is just saving face with his arrest."

Woman pleads to be arrested in Omotoso's place

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman from KwaZulu-Natal made an emotional plea on behalf of Omotoso. She asked that she take his place in jail after his arrest.

In videos posted on social media, the woman pleaded for Omotoso to be released. She called him a prophet of God and asked what he did to South Africans.

