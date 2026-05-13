A Cape Town woman had her phone snatched by a taxi crew member in Belhar, and the whole ordeal was caught on CCTV camera. The footage was shared on X on 13 May 2026 by crime awareness activist Yusuf Abramjee. Swift action from a taxi association made sure the story did not end there.

Screenshots taken from the footage that was shared on Twitter. Images: Yusuf Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The CCTV footage shows the woman standing at a corner, on her phone, when a quantum minibus taxi pulled up. The conductor jumped out, snatched her phone, and climbed back into the taxi as it sped away.

Swift justice from CODETA

What could have been another unsolved street crime became a story of real accountability. The CODETA taxi association identified the crew behind the robbery after the clip went viral. Both the driver and the conductor lost their jobs immediately.

CODETA went further by sharing the men’s photos and personal details with taxi associations across Cape Town. The goal was clear: neither man would work in the industry again.

South Africans who saw the story online were relieved the woman was unharmed. Many praised CODETA for acting fast and holding their own members responsible.

The woman’s phone was recovered and returned to her, giving the story a rare and welcome ending.

Watch the robbery in the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the drama

@meekcd commented:

“The taxi should be impounded. They are using it to commit a crime. The owner employing thieves should be punished as well.”

@StarJay_23 said:

“I wish she had managed to pull him out, so he could fall and learn a good lesson.”

@JayDi1984 wrote:

“This is disgusting and traumatising.”

Source: Briefly News