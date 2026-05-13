On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, a social media user posted an image of South African broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu and his wife on X

The post comes shortly after Mchunu’s family home in Mbumbulu, south of Durban, was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, 10 May 2026

Social media reactions were mixed, with users commenting on his wife’s appearance and others expressing sympathy

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An image of Ngizwe Mchunu and his wife surfaced online. Image: NewsunplugSA, BuzzLifenews

Source: Instagram

A rare photo of broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu and his wife sparked reactions on social media.

The activist dominated headlines after his family home in Mbumbulu, south of Durban, was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

The former Ukhozi FM presenter went to Mbumbulu to assess the damage caused by the fire and dismissed allegations that he was behind the arson.

While Mchunu has kept his personal life under wraps, social media users caught a rare glimpse of his wife.

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @visse_ss shared a picture of Ngizwe Mchunu with his wife. The post was captioned:

“Ngizwe Mchunu and his wife… lo undlunkulu uMaHadebe ❤️🔥”

In the photo, the Bhinca Nation Podcast host was confidently leaning on the hood of the vehicle he received as a gift from the Zulu King’s advisor. His wife is turned slightly sideways, looking directly at the camera.

See the photo below:

SA reacts to photo of Ngizwe Mchunu and his wife

The post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some commented on the wife’s physical appearance, others said they felt sorry for her but did not reveal why. Some shared details about Mchunu’s wife.

Here are some of the comments:

@LetsoaloRant remarked:

“Can't help but feel sorry for this sister.”

@Pretty1_Vezi gushed:

“UNgizwe unomfazi omuhle kanje (Ngizwe has a beautiful wife)”

@SikhathiCharity said:

“She is absolutely beautiful 🔥”

@VimbisoZhou claimed:

“She is Teenage Hadebe's Sister.”

@SaneleW2 asked:

“Where do they find these women who want to be wives and respect culture?”

@Nathi_mtambo commented:

“Funny how people think Ngizwe doesn't have a wife, that time he has more than one.”

@NjayamJnr replied:

“She looks 3 years younger than his son.”

@sfi1579 asked:

“Ngizwe has 5 wives, right?”

@JacintaNgobese gushed:

“Floda 😍❤️”

Mzansi weighed in on Ngizwe Mchunu's picture with his wife. Image: ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu’s son trends for striking resemblance to his father

The fire incident also brought out Ngizwe Mchunu's son, Sbani Mchunu.

The broadcaster's son stepped into the spotlight after weighing in on the fire that destroyed parts of the Mchunu family home.

While his passionate response to the situation catapulted him into the limelight, social media users shifted focus to his striking resemblance to his father. Commenting on the video of Sbani Mchunu, netizens highlighted that his expressions and mannerisms closely mirror his father’s.

How many wives does Ngizwe Mchunu have?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote a detailed biography of Ngizwe Mchunu, including the number of wives that he has.

The profile also highlighted the difficulties he faced while getting married to his third wife, Florida Mthimkhumulu.

Source: Briefly News