Musa Mseleku's third wife, Thobile Khumalo, surprised his first wife, Busisiwe Cele, as she turned a year older

The old clip, which was shared on X on Monday, 11 May 2026, showed that MaKhumalo and MaCele once shared a warm relationship

Fans debated what caused the fallout between the two women, with some blaming polygamy and others blaming Musa Mseleku

A viral video of MaKhumalo celebrating MaCele reemerged. Image: abongwe_mseleku_, thobilek

Source: Instagram

A video of reality TV star Thobile “MaMkhumalo” Khumalo showing love to her sister wife, Busisiwe “MaCele” Cele, on her birthday has left fans gushing.

Season 9 of Uthando Nes’thembu has given viewers a front row seat into the deteriorating relationships in Musa Mseleku’s polygamous marriage.

Musa Mseleku’s first wife, MaCele, and third wife, MaKhumalo, have been at loggerheads for most of the season. MaKhumalo left her fans seething after she alleged that MaCele made hurtful comments about her fertility.

However, an old clip now making the rounds on social media has reminded fans that the two sister wives once shared a much warmer relationship.

MaKhumalo’s sweet birthday surprise for MaCele resurfaces

On Monday, 11 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @TheDeveloperess shared a video of MaKhumalo showing love to MaCele on her birthday. The post was captioned:

“Makhumalo was really the right person in the wrong sthembu. She genuinely was looking for a sisterhood 💔 #UthandoNesthembu”

In the heartwarming video, MaKhumalo surprised MaCele with a birthday cake and sang "Happy Birthday”. MaCele appeared touched by the gesture as the two shared a light-hearted moment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to old clip of MaKhumalo and MaCele

The video sparked reactions online with several netizens reflecting on how the relationship between the two women deteriorated over the years. Some blamed the pressures of polygamy, while others pointed fingers at Musa Mseleku for creating divisions between his wives.

Here are some of the comments:

@Promisepro53085 said:

“Marriage was not intended for sisterhood. In the beginning, God's original plan for marriage was seen through the creation of Adam and Eve...anything outside God's plan comes with no peace.”

@Thooso_M argued:

“These women could never have been friends because it’s the husband that turns them against each other.”

@Bolomisa suggested:

“She can leave, still and start her life over. She’s a young, bright woman who has done everything for herself; she doesn’t need anyone.”

@sharliekadi remarked:

“She was intentional with her relationship with MaCele in earlier seasons.”

@KaraboKbmags shared:

“Don’t come for me, please 🙏🏾. I think all these women had their hearts in the right place; unfortunately, they married Christopher. He broke them and put them against one another. Thobile loved her down was always looking for validation and acceptance 😭”

@Keabie said:

“Shame it happens to the best of us, always looking for genuine connections only for us to get disappointment from those we held dear to our hearts 💔😩”

@XRayyyy10 alleged:

“She was overcompensating because she knew how she entered that marriage. One and two are fine with not liking her.”

@Sima61644570 shared:

“We need to come to reality that no woman is ok with isithembu, no matter what we see and say. Jealousy/resentment is always there. And we ALL know women take their anger out on other women, not men. Watch all those wives, they all have issues with each other and jealousy.”

South Africans reacted to a video of MaKhumalo celebrating MaCele. Image: abongwe_mseleku_, thobilek

Source: Instagram

Fans heartbroken over old video of Musa Mseleku and wives

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a throwback video of Musa Mseleku and his family in happier times went viral on social media.

The video left fans wondering what went wrong for the Mselekus, who seemed happy several years ago.

Source: Briefly News