A viral clip of Musa Mseleku’s wives dancing has taken the internet by storm, offering a brief moment of joy amidst the family's ongoing drama

Social media users praised the bond between MaYeni, MaKhumalo, and MaNgwabe, labelling them the "playful trio" among Mseleku's five wives

The heartwarming video follows a rocky marriage counselling retreat that seemingly backfired, leaving the family with more unresolved tension than before

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Musa Mseleku's wives, Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo," and Mbali "MaNgwabe" danced together in a viral video. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Just when viewers thought the tension in the Mseleku household couldn't get any worse, a viral video of Musa Mseleku’s wives dancing together has provided a much-needed breath of fresh air for Uthando Nes’thembu viewers.

During a recent episode on 20 April 2026, the famous polygamist attended the Ray Nkonyeni Municipal Awards, accompanied by his brides, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku, Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku, and Mbali "MaNgwabe" Mseleku, and while the tension on their table was thick enough to cut with a knife, the group managed to set their grievances aside for the cameras.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the event surfaced on 7 May, featuring MaYeni, MaKhumalo, and MaNgwabe having a lighthearted moment and showing off their dance moves with the Uthando Nesthembu crew.

Musa Mseleku attended an award ceremony with his wives. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Despite the family’s attempt at marriage counselling, which left the polygamist and his wives grappling with even more unresolved tension, the trio's playful display of unity suggested that their bond remained intact. Meanwhile, MaCele and Mseleku could be seen seated at their table, watching the other wives enjoying themselves while they appeared detached from the festivities.

The event is also where Musa Mseleku criticised MaKhumalo's dress, labelling it as "too revealing" and claiming she looked more like a single lady than a married woman.

His wives also refused to accompany him to receive his award, adding to the growing rift between Mseleku and his spouses.

Watch the Mseleku wives' video below.

Social media admires MaYeni, MaKhumalo, and MaNgwabe

Fans couldn't get enough of the sisterhood between MaYeni, MaKhumalo, and MaNgwabe. Read some of the comments below.

siphelele4133 said:

"Yoh, MaKhumalo, guys? She's such a vibe, I love. May God keep her."

Zondo.zesuliwe was happy:

"Of all the scenes of this show, this one was my fave. Loved seeing my girls having fun."

cwenga_205 joked:

"The parents (MaCele and Mseleku) were so bored while the children (MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwane) were having fun."

mandy.sabs wrote:

"Oh, I loved this for them."

mphile_kwesaba trolled Musa Mseleku:

"Guys, did you see Earthly King's side eye?"

motso_leona threw shade:

"The couple is sitting down."

Meanwhile, several people in the comment section could not shy away from commenting on MaKhumalo's dress, admitting that while they don't agree with Musa Mseleku's many controversial remarks, his statements about the gown were spot on.

MaCele jokes about Sne's growing family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku's joke about her and her step-daughter Snenhlahla's children.

Following the birth of Sne's child, MaCele commented on them having the same number of children, a comment that left viewers and her husband in stitches.

Source: Briefly News