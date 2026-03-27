Uthando Nes’thembu viewers have questioned the reality show's therapist, Mr Ndabe's credentials

In recent episodes, the Mseleku family has been seeking a mediator to help them with their marital issues

Some fans felt as though Mr Ndabe is Musa Mseleku’s fan, and they questioned his motives and qualifications

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‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ fans want to know about Mr Ndabe's qualifications. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nes'thembu fans are scrutinising Mr Ndabe and his qualifications following the recent developments in past episodes.

Who is Mr Ndabe?

Reality TV show has never been better, as the Mseleku family tried to fix their marital problems with the help of a family therapist.

Musa Mseleku has marital issues with all four of his wives, including MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, with each household holding unique problems. However, Mseleku brought in a therapist, but Mzansi is side-eyeing him really hard.

In previous episodes, Ndabe critiqued the wives, with some getting positive reviews, while others didn't. But fans noticed how he was being picky as he barely saw a fault in Musa Mseleku.

Other people even stated that he completely misjudged the wives' characters, further making them question his credentials. This would not be the first time Ndabe has appeared on reality TV, as he was previously a councillor for Nonku Williams on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Mzansi questions Mr Ndabe

Below are some of the reactions.

@Siphokazi_Nkos1 asked:

"Is he a qualified psychologist, maar? I’m so worried about him and how he portrays the profession."

@dora_mase noted:

"I was personally offended, he spoke so badly about her and last week he kept saying Shibase o muhle. I think it's that situation where a guy has a crush on you and realises he can't have you, so he insults you to make himself feel better."

@Princess_Kgadi shared:

"Bab’Ndabe just called MaYeni toxic. He doesn’t know what he has just started. Bab’ Ndabe is Musa’s fan ayikho lento. He was trying hard to impress him."

@thandi_mkhatswa laughed:

"Is Musa glitching when Bab’ Ndabe says she is a hard worker."

@uMaSimelane reacted:

"That guy with a missing tooth really annoyed me. Ofcourse, they’ll call her toxic for calling Mseleku out on his BS."

@Tremzable questioned:

"Also, how is MaMgwabe a child? How is a psychologist using that to address her dissatisfaction? Shibase is right, it was a reunion, not therapy."

@favoritehun

"There is a need to disrespect someone who has the nerve to say having kids is an achievement, yet you know there is someone among those people with no kids nonsense yet retreat."

Musa Mseleku's new reason for marrying MaKhwela

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku changed his tune about why he married Samke Khwela.

At the start of the season, Musa Mseleku shocked the internet when he revealed the reason he decided to marry MaKhwela. The reactions online were mixed, with people offering their opinions on one of the most talked-about families.

"MaKhumalo and Mangwabe's laughing is justified. Because Mseleku's reasoning always changes for taking number 5."

Source: Briefly News