Uthando Nes'thembu viewers were thoroughly entertained when Musa Mseleku changed his tune about why he married Samke Khwela

At the start of the season, Musa Mseleku shocked the internet when he revealed the reason he decided to marry MaKhwela

The reactions online were mixed, with people offering their opinions on one of the most talked-about families

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On ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’, Musa Mseleku gave a different reason for marrying MaKhwela. Image: Musamseleku

Source: UGC

On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, Musa Mseleku seemingly switched tunes about why he decided to take a fifth wife.

During an important family meeting with an elderly mediator, Mseleku admitted that he was the reason for his mansion in Umzumbe being empty. He then made some of his wives chuckle by mentioning Samke Khwela and her role in this.

Musa Mseleku stuns Mzansi with latest revelation

On Wednesday's episode of the Mzansi Magic reality TV show, Mseleku told Bab' Ndabe that he is the reason the Umzumbe house is empty.

"I told my wives to move out and live in their own townhouses," he said. This prompted a quick response from MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, who let out a sigh and laughed.

He then said MaKhwela was needed to fill the void left by that empty house, which he largely associates with his late mother, Flo.

Watch the clip shared by @Thembalihle with the caption:

"MaKhumalo and Mangwabe's laughing is justified. Because Mseleku's reasoning always changes for taking number 5."

Mzans reacts to Musa Mseleku's views

In previous episodes, Mseleku told MaKhwela that her only job was to bear him more children and continue the Mseleku family legacy. He told her that was her only job.

Mzansi wants MaKhwela to chose herself. Below are some of the reactions:

@boyakajuta laughed:

"Imagine hearing on national TV that your husband allegedly can't even remember lobola'ing you."

@PrettyMaKhumalo advised:

"If Samke were clever, she’d befriend uMakhumalo, and make friends with someone who is closest to her age and is on social media, gets brand deals. I can see them having their own shows, getting paid and forgetting about marrying Musa Mseleku."

@Buhlegu responded:

"Samke asked Musa when the lobola delegate would return to pay the remaining amount, and he told her to ask MaCele."

@SoftParent said:

"The problem is that they will blame MaCele for it."

@boyakajuta exclaimed:

"Nah, MaKhwela must start making money out of this public embarrassment!"

Samke MaKhwela is the fifth wife of Musa Mseleku. Image: Khwelasamke

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo claims Mseleku does not love MaKhwela

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaKhumalo shared her speculations on why her husband, Mseleku, decided to marry MaKhwela.

She claimed that he does not love MaKhwela, and that she has a role to play in this family, other than being his life long partner. This seemingly confirms what Mseleku said earlier about Khwela's role in the family.

"It’s not that he loves the girl; it is simply because she agreed to become number five. She’s not his lifelong partner....He’s not marrying her based on love. She has a role to play in the family."

Source: Briefly News