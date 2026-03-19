MaNgwabe made an interesting revelation on the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu , which aired on Wednesday

During a family meeting, Musa Mseleku and his wives spoke with a family elder, who was brought in to solve some of their problems

MaKhwela's lobola negotiations were spotlighted, as people learned a new revelation

On the latest ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ episode, MaKhwela’s lobola negotiations were brought to light. Image: Khwela_samke, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu, Samke Khwela's lobola negotiations were spotlighted.

During a family meeting with Musa Mseleku and his four wives MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, a family member, Mr Ndabe attempted to resolve some of their conflicts. In a clip shared by Mzansi Magic, the ladies were speaking about MaKhwela's lobola.

Who paid MaKhwela's lobola?

In the viral video, MaNgwabe wanted to know who paid MaKhwela's lobola, claiming that Musa Mseleku had no idea when she asked him about it.

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"And when I asked Mthombeni about the lobola which we saw on TV, he said he knows nothing about that because he was sick. Even the money that was used, he said he did not know where it came from," she said.

MaNgwabe then asked, "Who was behind the finances and everything when the lobola was paid?"

MaCele was the first to respond, and was visibly taken aback. She defended herself saying where would she get the money to pay lobola, because she has no money. As she was explaining MaYeni burst out laughing, causing the other wives to laugh and this angered MaCele.

Later in the episode, MaKhwela asked Mseleku when would the delegation who was part of the negotiations go to her home to pay the remainder of the lobola. He told her to ask MaCele about that as he had no idea. The ladies have forged a relationship of their own and spend quality time.

MaKhwela and MaCele have forged a relationship of their own. Imag: Khwelasamke

Source: Instagram

Mzansi shocked by latest episode

The episode sparked chatter online, with people offering varying opinions. Below are some of the reactions.

@Zeem2 replied:

"MaCele is acting all shocked! She knows exactly what she did, and that she endorsed Musa taking wife number 5. She did this just to spite the others, because I guess she wants them to feel what she felt when bona bethathwa."

@makaziwendawo asked:

"So that’s why he told Makhwela to ask MaCele when the delegation will go back to complete the negotiations?"

@_NokukhanyaN laughed:

"Musa says he didn’t know about ilobolo, he was just sick??? This man??? Samke, my dhiye?"

@NtombikayiseBa6 exclaimed:

"MaCele definitely paid that lobola thinking Mseleku would keep a secret. She couldn’t even explain or defend herself. MaYeni and Makhumalo died laughing. I’m glad uMaNgwabe exposed them!"

Why did Musa marry MaKhwela?

In a previous report from Briefly News, viewers were confused when Musa Mseleku changed his tune about why he married Samke Khwela.

Musa Mseleku startled fans when he revealed the reason he decided to marry MaKhwela. The reactions online were mixed, with people offering their opinions on one of the most talked-about families.

Source: Briefly News