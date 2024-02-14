Popular South African polygamist Musa Mseleku celebrated love with his four wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo, and MaNgwabe

Popular South African polygamist Musa Mseleku recently gushed over his four wives in a heartwarming post. The star noted that although they don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, they celebrate love.

Musa Mseleku gushes over his wives

Musa Mseleku has always been praised for loving his four wives MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe equally. The reality television star recently headed to his page to share a lengthy message about love and unity in his family.

Mseleku also celebrated the fact that their popular reality show Uthando Nes’thembu is now in Season 7 and fans have experienced and accepted his lifestyle. He wrote:

"What I started at the age of 23 years as a young man seemed to be impossible but look we are here still celebrating love. INdlovukazi MaMkhulu MaCele, INdlunkulu Shibase MaYeni, INdlunkulu MaK MaKhumalo and INdlunkulu Nombela MaNgwabe we might not celebrate Valentine's but we are indeed celebrating love. We are humbled to have reached season 7 on television which forms part of our business ventures but most importantly we have been together for over 20 years.

"Most people would often say why all of them are Queens, it is simple the legacy we are building is so great and the culture is dynamic. Their public status has afforded them that indeed the vision is great and the legacy is growing. When they join us Isithembu was not fashionable but they chose sona and Naso Isithembu sabakhetha. As Mina ngiyisithembu naso siyimina."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku’s post

Social media users headed to the star’s comments section to dish their thoughts on his post. Some accused him of scripting his reality TV show, others hailed him for his beautiful family.

@tatendajoyline said:

"I'm sorry to say this, but if it's scripted this time you've shoot yourselves in the foot because your viewers loved the reality and spontaneous part of it."

@zalamthombo added:

"I also loved the fact they they are living their truth which is rare in our time. Not sure if there were reviews that prompted some scenes to be scripted to entertain those who need such entertainment or drama‍♂️"

@ncongwanethandiwe commented:

"Beautiful family "

@ceehealth40 wrote:

"So beautiful "

Musa Mseleku and MaCele” mark marriage milestone

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku and Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku are beaming with pride after reaching a massive milestone in their marriage. The uThando Nes'thembu stars have been married for 22 years, and Musa took to social media to gush over his blushing bride.

Having recently announced the return of his reality show, uThando Nes'thembu, Musa Mseleku and his wives are ready to let Mzansi in on what goes on in their blended family.

