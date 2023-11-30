Businessman Musa Mseleku has shared his two secrets for a healthy polygamous marriage to work

The reality TV star used two of his four wives as examples as he dished out on his secrets

One of the secrets Musa Mseleku mentioned was that a man needs to be as honest as possible when engaging in a polygamous marriage

Musa Mseleku, who is married to four women, has shared what it takes for a marriage to work. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku has always been an advocate for polygamy, whether on camera or off. Despite his many advice, he still has more to give out, and he has done so recently.

The secret to a healthy polygamous marriage according to Musa

Businessman Musa Mseleku has shared two secrets regarding what he believes makes a polygamous marriage successful.

"Two secrets to having a healthy, functional polygamous family is to marry right from the start. To marry someone who will support your vision and help you all the steps of the way. The second one is to be as honest as a man of the household."

The Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star used two of his four wives, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku and Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, as examples as he explained his methods.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of the two ladies and said:

"INdlovukazi MaCele is the best in leading the vision, and INdlunkulu Makhumalo is the best in supporting the vision. So if you want a polygamous marriage to work, just marry right from the start."

Netizens are taking notes from Mseleku

In his comments section, curious netizens weighed in, and some took notes but many were unsure of what Musa said.

shamea_89 said:

"Very well articulated. These are two the wives who support your vision and unconditionally love you."

kettie51 said:

"The two unmentioned wives here understand their exact positions in this polygamist, so we need to respect them for their own personal views."

nicoleboondiweni mentioned:

"Out of all your wives, Thobile has a good heart."

iamchumaninande lauded:

"My favorite two wives, they are the reason I watch Uthando Nes'thembu."

swazilamhayisemiya asked:

"So does this mean these two are your favourite?"

mavee573 argued:

"I personally do not like isithembu but I love @thobilek and love everything about her. Maybe we wouldn't know about her if she wasn't part of your family and that's MAYBE. But still the idea of polygamy is something I do not like and I feel like most men now want isithembu because you came out and made it look like it was an easy thing to do only because we saw you on TV. Now these broke men want isithembu for so many stupid reasons which includes to be recognized as a "man". Anyways I love your family, but mina I am thanks shame."

Musa Mseleku lauds first wife MaCele

In a previous report from Briefly News, polygamist Musa Mseleku paid tribute to his first wife, MaCele, on social media.

The reality TV star shared that he will forever be grateful to her as she is the foundation of his family. His fans and netizens went on his comment section to applaud the polygamist

